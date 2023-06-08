Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

The LBM Team is Buying Deagan's Kitchen in Lakewood

“It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy with the results,” says owner Dan Deagan.

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 11:35 am

After 13 years in business, Dan Deagan is selling Deagan's Kitchen and Bar (14810 Detroit Ave., 216-767-5775) in Lakewood. When it opened in 2010, the restaurant was one of the first and best gastropubs in the region. Thanks to chefs like Demetrios Atheneos, Tim Bando, Ryan Kaston and Chris Kafcsak, the restaurant managed to stay relevant and admired in an increasingly crowded market.

Deagan, of course, went on to open Humble Wine Bar, Lakewood Truck Park and Beachwood Truck Park, which prompted his search for an appropriate buyer for his beloved concept.

“I honestly just don’t have time for it anymore, with the two truck parks, Humble, Dive Bar, opening another wine bar in Bay…,” Deagan explains. “Deagan’s has its own special amount of time needed to run it and I just don’t have it."

He found that buyer in Eric Ho, who runs the exceptional cocktail bar and restaurant LBM in Lakewood with a group of industry veterans.

“It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy with the results – and I’m happy who I was able to sell it to,” adds Deagan. “Jackie and I go to LBM all the time. I like what they do and I was hoping whoever I sold it to would be a restaurateur that I would want to support."

The last day of business for Deagan’s Kitchen is Sunday, June 18.

Ho says that when he learned Deagan’s was for sale, he eagerly pursued the opportunity.

“I’ve been going there since they opened, because I was working at Lakewood Melt,” he explains. “We used to go there for lunch at least once a week. Even now, we go there for burgers every Thursday. It’s just where we go to hang out.”

Longtime Deagan’s staffer Andrea Tsiros is not only staying on, she is now part of the ownership group.

As for his plans for the restaurant, Ho says diners can expect a new name but similar concept.

“We are essentially keeping the basic layout of the menu, but we’re just kind of modernizing the gastropub theme,” he says, adding that the menu will stick with the format of bar snacks, small plates, and bigger entrees.

“One thing [chef] Cory [Miess] isn’t able to do at LBM are the larger composed entrée plates, and now he has a chance to do that – and he’s very excited to do that,” says Ho.

Ho adds that he intends to reintroduce Tuesday and Wednesday dinner service.

The reopening date is estimated to be sometime in early August.

