The Nauti Mermaid Has Closed After Nearly 20 Years in Business

The Nauti Mermaid, a casual seafood restaurant and bar in the Warehouse District, has closed. Its last day of business was Sunday, January 8.Michael Graham opened the fun-spirited eatery in 2004 and it had been a popular neighborhood haunt ever since. Current owner Jeff Hassan took over in 2010 and has served the bar's following well despite some very challenging years. All that ended last weekend, when the challenges proved insurmountable.Here's a statement from Hassan on his decision to close:"Like many small businesses, the pandemic was not kind to Nauti. Limited capacity, reduced or fewer downtown events and the shutdown really took a toll. Since then a reduced downtown workforce, safety concerns, staffing difficulties and losing our main parking lot have only added to an already challenging business environment.Due to all of these factors, we had to make the impossible decision to permanently close The Nauti Mermaid. Our last day of business was Sunday January 8. This is one of the hardest goodbyes we've ever had, and it's all because of our regulars who have become friends, and close friends who have become our family. Thank you to our loyal staff who stuck with us through some tough and uncertain times. We couldn't have done it without you. And thank you to everyone who supported us, especially during these past couple years. It's been an honor to be your home away from home. "