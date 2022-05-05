This Summer, Irie Jamaican Kitchen Will Open its Fourth Location in Shaker Heights

click to enlarge
Food at Irie Jamaican Kitchen.
Since opening Irie Jamaican Kitchen
(621 East 185th St., 216-350-6112) in 2017, chef Omar McKay has gone on to open locations in Old Brooklyn (4162 Pearl Rd.) and in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood (837 W. Market St.).
Next up for the Jamaican-born chef is Shaker Heights. McKay has just inked a deal for a spot on Chagrin Boulevard, specifically across the street from Heinen's in the strip mall at Chagrin and Lee. His space will be next door to Upper Crust.
This location will be larger than Collinwood but smaller than Akron, he says. The fast-casual eatery will largely be grab-and-go, but will have seating for about 20 guests. Diners can look forward to a delicious selection of jerk chicken, curry chicken, curry shrimp, braised oxtails and vegetarian options dished up in bowls, wraps or traditional style with warm cabbage, rice and peas, and plantains.
McKay estimates three to four months of construction before opening day. We'll update this story when we get closer to that day.