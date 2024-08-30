This Week in Cleveland Food News: Arthur Treacher's is Expanding, and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights

- New owner George Simon says that he has signed a lease on a property in Cleveland Heights and expects to have the third Arthur Treacher's restaurant open before the end of the year.- With Westsiders, partners Constantine Katsaros and Jack Messer created a sort of unicorn establishment, one that is gorgeous, chef-driven and well-run, but also priced for weekly enjoyment.- Solstice, which opened last fall in the former Deagan's Kitchen space in Lakewood, has closed.- Did you make it to the "the Smelliest Food Festival in America" last weekend? Here's what you missed if you didn't.