This Week in Cleveland Food News: Arthur Treacher's is Expanding, and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 3:17 pm

Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights
Douglas Trattner
Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights
- New owner George Simon says that he has signed a lease on a property in Cleveland Heights and expects to have the third Arthur Treacher's restaurant open before the end of the year.

- With Westsiders, partners Constantine Katsaros and Jack Messer created a sort of unicorn establishment, one that is gorgeous, chef-driven and well-run, but also priced for weekly enjoyment.

- Solstice, which opened last fall in the former Deagan's Kitchen space in Lakewood, has closed.

- Did you make it to the "the Smelliest Food Festival in America" last weekend? Here's what you missed if you didn't.

Photos From the 2024 Cleveland Garlic Festival

Douglas Trattner

August 28, 2024

