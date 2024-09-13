This Week in Cleveland Food News: Chopt Salad, Cozumel, Melt and More

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
- Cozumel Mexican Restaurant will open its Cleveland Heights location next week.
- Chopt Creative Salads will open its first Ohio location early next year at Eton Chagrin Blvd.
- Masa & Agave, a Mexican-themed bar and restaurant, has opened in the former Urban Farmer space at the Westin Cleveland hotel.
- Gerad Guhde is reviving his popular Secret Supper Club dinner series, this time at Convivium 33 Gallery.