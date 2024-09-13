This Week in Cleveland Food News: Chopt Salad, Cozumel, Melt and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm

Matt Fish, founder of Melt Bar & Grilled
- Dining editor Doug Trattner sat down with Matt Fish to discuss the long and winding journey of Melt Bar & Grilled.

- Cozumel Mexican Restaurant will open its Cleveland Heights location next week.

- Chopt Creative Salads will open its first Ohio location early next year at Eton Chagrin Blvd.

- Masa & Agave, a Mexican-themed bar and restaurant, has opened in the former Urban Farmer space at the Westin Cleveland hotel.

- Gerad Guhde is reviving his popular Secret Supper Club dinner series, this time at Convivium 33 Gallery.
Douglas Trattner

September 11, 2024

