This Week in Cleveland Food News: Chopt Salad, Cozumel, Melt and More

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Matt Fish, founder of Melt Bar & Grilled

- Dining editor Doug Trattner sat down with Matt Fish to discuss the long and winding journey of Melt Bar & Grilled.- Cozumel Mexican Restaurant will open its Cleveland Heights location next week.- Chopt Creative Salads will open its first Ohio location early next year at Eton Chagrin Blvd.- Masa & Agave, a Mexican-themed bar and restaurant, has opened in the former Urban Farmer space at the Westin Cleveland hotel.- Gerad Guhde is reviving his popular Secret Supper Club dinner series, this time at Convivium 33 Gallery.