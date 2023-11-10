CLEVELAND PIZZA WEEK RETURNS NOVEMBER 6-12, 2023

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cent' Anni, opening soon - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cent' Anni, opening soon

- Cent' Anni, an amaro-focused cocktail bar, is opening soon in Little Italy.

Related
Cent’ Anni, an amaro-focused lounge, to open in Little Italy.

Cent' Anni, an Amaro-Focused Cocktail Lounge, to Open This Month in Little Italy: “My belief is that every neighborhood needs a good cocktail bar."


- The Judith this week kicked off evening service hours. Here's what to expect.
Related
The Judith is extending its hours beginning this week.

The Judith in Ohio City to Kick Off Evening Hours Starting This Thursday: "We are so thrilled to now welcome you to our long awaited evening service."


- The Il Rione team is taking over the Edison's pizza spot and will soon be slinging "Slice Pie." What's that? We've got you covered.

Related
The matchless clam pie at Il Rione

Il Rione Team to Open Pizza Shop at Former Edison's Space in Tremont: It'll sling 'Slice Pie,' which has been an off-menu favorite at the Detroit-Shoreway restaurant


- Scene dining editor this week reviewed Paradise Biryani Pointe, which has a few locations around Northeast Ohio and for good reason: It's dishing up a little more than what Cleveland has come to expect when it comes to Indian cuisine.

Related
Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine

Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine: Offering dishes and flavors from across the country, the restaurant has opened multiple locations across Northeast Ohio


- Don't forget you've still got time to score tasty $9 pizza deals at some of Cleveland's best restaurants as Cleveland Pizza Week runs through the Sunday.
Slideshow

All the Restaurants Where You Can Score $9 Pizzas During Cleveland Pizza Week (Nov. 6-12) and What They're Serving

BrewDog Cleveland1956 Carter Rd., Cleveland BrewDog is offering their 12” Spicy Meaty Pizza, with andouille, pepperoni, chili flakes, fresh red chilies, smashed Napoli tomatoes & mozzarella. Gluten free option available.
38 slides
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern is offering two 12 inch pizzas. The gyro pizza comes with gyro meat, red onion, tomato, feta cheese and a tzatziki sauce base. The chicken, bacon ranch pizza comes with chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion and ranch dressing. $4.00 Peroni Special Ballantine4113 Erie St., Willoughby In Willoughby, Ballantine is offering two 12” pizzas for Pizza Week. The Get Figgy With It comes with garlic oil, mozzarella, bacon, figs, arugula and balsamic reduction. The 12” Creamy Artichoke Pizza comes with assorted cheeses, artichoke, spinach, roasted tomatoes, garlic oil and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. Gluten free option available. Beerhead1156 West 11th St., Cleveland On the East Bank of the Flats, Beerhead is offering their 12 inch Midwest Taco Pizza with perfectly seasoned ground beef, creamy queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and shredded lettuce and their 12” European Pizza, a balanced combination of sweet and savory. With an olive oil base, spinach, thinly sliced pears, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Vegetarian and gluten free options available. Big M153 Lear Rd., Avon Lake and 7501 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland (Central Kitchen) Big M Pizza is offering their 10 inch Founders Special pizza with thin crust, pepperoni, and mushrooms with a balsamic red sauce. +$5 for cauliflower crust. Gluten free available. Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria9145 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria in Kirtland is offering their 12 inch Biga Pepperoni pizza for PIzza Week. The pizza comes with tomato sauce, provolone, fresh mozzarella, Ezzo Pepperoni, garlic, oregano, and grated parmesan. BrewDog Cleveland1956 Carter Rd., Cleveland BrewDog is offering their 12” Spicy Meaty Pizza, with andouille, pepperoni, chili flakes, fresh red chilies, smashed Napoli tomatoes & mozzarella. Gluten free option available.
Click to View 38 slides
- And the deals don't stop there. Cleveland Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 18 with affordable prix fixe menus all around town.

Related
Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18

Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18: More than 30 local restaurants are participating

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine

By Douglas Trattner

Paradise Biryani Pointe is Expanding What Cleveland Has Come to Expect From Indian Cuisine

Il Rione Team to Open Pizza Shop at Former Edison's Space in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

The matchless clam pie at Il Rione

Cent' Anni, an Amaro-Focused Cocktail Lounge, to Open This Month in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Cent’ Anni, an amaro-focused lounge, to open in Little Italy.

The Judith in Ohio City to Kick Off Evening Hours Starting This Thursday

By Douglas Trattner

The Judith is extending its hours beginning this week.

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us