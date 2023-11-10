This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

- Cent' Anni, an amaro-focused cocktail bar, is opening soon in Little Italy.
- The Judith this week kicked off evening service hours. Here's what to expect.
- The Il Rione team is taking over the Edison's pizza spot and will soon be slinging "Slice Pie." What's that? We've got you covered.
- Scene dining editor this week reviewed Paradise Biryani Pointe, which has a few locations around Northeast Ohio and for good reason: It's dishing up a little more than what Cleveland has come to expect when it comes to Indian cuisine.
- Don't forget you've still got time to score tasty $9 pizza deals at some of Cleveland's best restaurants as Cleveland Pizza Week runs through the Sunday.