This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Cent' Anni, opening soon

- Cent' Anni, an amaro-focused cocktail bar, is opening soon in Little Italy.- The Judith this week kicked off evening service hours. Here's what to expect.- The Il Rione team is taking over the Edison's pizza spot and will soon be slinging "Slice Pie." What's that? We've got you covered.- Scene dining editor this week reviewed Paradise Biryani Pointe, which has a few locations around Northeast Ohio and for good reason: It's dishing up a little more than what Cleveland has come to expect when it comes to Indian cuisine.- Don't forget you've still got time to score tasty $9 pizza deals at some of Cleveland's best restaurants as Cleveland Pizza Week runs through the Sunday.- And the deals don't stop there. Cleveland Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 18 with affordable prix fixe menus all around town.