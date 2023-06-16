Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Fahrenheit Tremont Closes, Hard Rock Cafe Space Claimed and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 9:02 am

Pearl Street Wine Market and Cafe, one of the hottest new restaurants in Cleveland - Photo by Joe Szabo
Photo by Joe Szabo
Pearl Street Wine Market and Cafe, one of the hottest new restaurants in Cleveland
- You have two more days to visit Fahrenheit in Tremont before it closes its doors after 21 years in advance of the move to the new, expansive digs on Public Square in July. We talked to Rocco Whalen about his mixed feelings.

- The massive and long-vacant Hard Rock Cafe space in Tower City has been claimed by the team behind the Haunted House Restaurant. Expect The Astro, a sci-fi and space-themed concept to open there later this summer.

- Irie Jamaican Kitchen is now open in Shaker Heights and that's just super news.

- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner digs into Poppy, the Larchmere restaurant from Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison, in this issue's review.

- D.P. Dough is opening two locations in Cleveland, which has everyone eagerly anticipating a revisit of their college days.

- A host of new places have opened this year. We dug into our numbers to find the hottest debuts you should put on your summer dining calendar.

The 20 Hottest New Cleveland Restaurants

Pearl Street Wine Market and Cafe2523 Market Ave., ClevelandBack in March, Karen Small shuttered the Flying Fig, her 23-year-old Ohio City bistro. But when she did, she announced that she would be partnering up with Jill Davis, owner of Toast Wine Bar, on a new project in the same space. Inspired by European bistros, Pearl Street Wine Market & Café combines the retail aspect of the former Market at the Fig with a casual small-plates, farm-to-table café. In addition to small and shared plates starring local charcuterie and cheeses, there are larger entrees featuring proteins, pasta, grains and seasonal produce. A rotating selection of wines by the glass, beer and classic cocktails are available.
Patron Saint2915 Detroit Ave., ClevelandMaria Artale's lifelong dream was to open a restaurant and she fulfilled that goal when she opened Patron Saint in June, when the long-planned all-day cafe and aperitivo bar opened to the public. As an all-day café, Patron Saint transitions from early morning coffee service through early evening aperitivo hour. The 50-seat café boasts a window counter with lake views, comfortable banquettes, a standing rail, and bar seating. Although there is a full bar, Artale has her sights focused on low-alcohol beverages like amaro-based spritzes, which will go well beyond the ubiquitous Aperol and Campari. Additionally, there will Italian beer and wine on hand. Chef David Kocab has created a farm-to-table Italian-inspired menu that leans light, wholesome, seasonal and creative. Wolf Pack Chorus2175 Cornell Rd, ClevelandThe former Club Isabella space in Little Italy is now home to Wolf Pack Chorus, which owners Chris and Katie Wolf describe as a “modern brasserie.” The attractive bar and dining room attempts to plug the gap between neighborhood trattoria and upscale special-occasion restaurant. La Plaza at Re:bar2132 E 9th St, ClevelandTaco lovers no longer need to make the trek to the Cleveland-Lakewood border to hit up La Plaza Taqueria. Adrian Ortega's downtown taqueria is up and running at Re: bar, which is located a block from Progressive Field. The eatery comes thanks to a partnership between Ortega and Re: bar owner Rachel Ulloa. The bar offers the complete taqueria menu, including tacos, tortas, tamales, quesadillas and the all-important salsa bar. Hecks Beachwood3355 Richmond Rd, BeachwoodBack in the late-`70s and early-`80s, Hecks operated taverns on both sides of the Cuyahoga River. In addition to the original Ohio City location, which celebrated its 50th birthday last year, the iconic Cleveland brand had a restaurant at Eton mall in Woodmere. Now, after nearly 40 years, Hecks has returned to the east side. Owner Fadi Daoud had been working since this past summer to transform the former Blu (and Moxie) space into a warm and woodsy American restaurant. Mendel's Kansas City BBQ20314 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker HeightsLike his Miami restaurant, Mendel’s Backyard BBQ, Mendel Segal is proving that kosher and barbecue can indeed coexist. Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ opened its doors in Shaker Heights, across Chagrin Boulevard from Van Aken District. The 80-seat restaurant is full-service, but family-friendly. And with items like brisket, smoked pastrami, giant beef ribs, beef back ribs, smoked veal brisket, lamb ribs, smoked turkey, burnt ends and smoked chicken, few diners will miss the pork. Boom’s Pizza14370 Detroit Ave., LakewoodBen Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett, both of Spice Hospitality Group, have opened Boom’s Pizza in Lakewood. The snazzy corner shop is a pleasant merger between a casual sit-down and pick-up operation, with a comfortable dining room that rewards dine-in customers. Guests order, pay and grab their beverages from self-serve coolers filled with beer, wine by the can, split and bottle and soft drinks.
About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
