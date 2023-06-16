This Week in Cleveland Food News: Fahrenheit Tremont Closes, Hard Rock Cafe Space Claimed and More

Photo by Joe Szabo Pearl Street Wine Market and Cafe, one of the hottest new restaurants in Cleveland

- You have two more days to visit Fahrenheit in Tremont before it closes its doors after 21 years in advance of the move to the new, expansive digs on Public Square in July. We talked to Rocco Whalen about his mixed feelings.- The massive and long-vacant Hard Rock Cafe space in Tower City has been claimed by the team behind the Haunted House Restaurant. Expect The Astro, a sci-fi and space-themed concept to open there later this summer.- Irie Jamaican Kitchen is now open in Shaker Heights and that's just super news.- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner digs into Poppy, the Larchmere restaurant from Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison, in this issue's review.- D.P. Dough is opening two locations in Cleveland, which has everyone eagerly anticipating a revisit of their college days.- A host of new places have opened this year. We dug into our numbers to find the hottest debuts you should put on your summer dining calendar.