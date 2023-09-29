This Week in Cleveland Food News: It's Been a Busy Week, Folks!

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge The bar at Amazonia - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The bar at Amazonia
- Amazonia, a craft cocktail bar from the Hola Tacos/Barroco team opens next week
- Vero Pizza in Cleveland Heights to double in size
- Crust crew opening Danny's on Professor, a late-night hangout
- Michael Symon launches River Roots, a bourbon barrel venture
- Fat Head's scores a hat trick at Great American Beer Fest
- Michael's Genuine at Van Aken is closing
- North High Brewing in Ohio City has closed
- Great Scott Tavern in Euclid has closed
- Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont has closed
About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
