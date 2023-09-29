This Week in Cleveland Food News: It's Been a Busy Week, Folks!

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The bar at Amazonia

- Amazonia, a craft cocktail bar from the Hola Tacos/Barroco team opens next week- Vero Pizza in Cleveland Heights to double in size- Crust crew opening Danny's on Professor, a late-night hangout- Michael Symon launches River Roots, a bourbon barrel venture- Fat Head's scores a hat trick at Great American Beer Fest- Michael's Genuine at Van Aken is closing- North High Brewing in Ohio City has closed- Great Scott Tavern in Euclid has closed- Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont has closed