This Week in Cleveland Food News: It's Been a Busy Week, Folks!

- Amazonia, a craft cocktail bar from the Hola Tacos/Barroco team opens next week
- Vero Pizza in Cleveland Heights to double in size
- Crust crew opening Danny's on Professor, a late-night hangout
- Michael Symon launches River Roots, a bourbon barrel venture
- Fat Head's scores a hat trick at Great American Beer Fest
- Michael's Genuine at Van Aken is closing
- North High Brewing in Ohio City has closed
- Great Scott Tavern in Euclid has closed
- Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont has closed