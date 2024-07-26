This Week in Cleveland Food News: Platform Beer Space Claimed, Plus STEAK

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner STEAK in Tremont to open first week of August.

- The team behind Geraci's Slice Shop downtown and The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby is set, in partnership with former Guardians manager Terry Francona, to debut STEAK in Tremont come the first week of August. Aiming for a trendy, affordable steakhouse option, the team offers a prix fixe, all-inclusive menu that starts at just $35 for a picanha cut with sides.- The familiar Platform brewpub space on Lorain has sat vacant since February 2023, when Anheuser-Busch shuttered the local craft brewery. Thankfully, that spot has finally been claimed. David Kovatch will soon open Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery, a "safe space" for people to come and build community.- A wine dive bar? It makes total sense, especially in the hands of Jackie Ramey and Dan Deagan, who've long dreamt of just that idea. Here's what to expect at Wine Dive, which is now open in Lakewood in the former El Carnicero spot.- Seems like a lovely weekend for brunch, don't you think? Here are some recommendations.