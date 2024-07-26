This Week in Cleveland Food News: Platform Beer Space Claimed, Plus STEAK

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge STEAK in Tremont to open first week of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
STEAK in Tremont to open first week of August.
- The team behind Geraci's Slice Shop downtown and The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby is set, in partnership with former Guardians manager Terry Francona, to debut STEAK in Tremont come the first week of August. Aiming for a trendy, affordable steakhouse option, the team offers a prix fixe, all-inclusive menu that starts at just $35 for a picanha cut with sides.


- The familiar Platform brewpub space on Lorain has sat vacant since February 2023, when Anheuser-Busch shuttered the local craft brewery. Thankfully, that spot has finally been claimed. David Kovatch will soon open Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery, a "safe space" for people to come and build community.


- A wine dive bar? It makes total sense, especially in the hands of Jackie Ramey and Dan Deagan, who've long dreamt of just that idea. Here's what to expect at Wine Dive, which is now open in Lakewood in the former El Carnicero spot.


- Seems like a lovely weekend for brunch, don't you think? Here are some recommendations.

Slideshow

25 of the Best Cleveland Brunch Restaurants

Juneberry3900 Lorain Ave., ClevelandWhy we love it: The comforting morning vibe and menu give a nod to the 12 years chef Karen Small (formerly of Flying Fig) spent in Appalachia. “I was inspired to create a small intimate place, that people could feel comfortable and nourished,” says Small. Try this: Everyone loves the cheddar and chive biscuits ($4) served with sorghum butter and jam.
27 Club Coffee1215 West 10th St., Cleveland Why we love it: Machine Gun Kelly’s coffee shop and eatery with pink pop decor offers the Flats a lineup of unique coffee (with pink milk options, of course), cocktails and American brunch/lunch fare inspired by rock 'n' roll debauchery. Try this: Go for the sweet all-day cinnamon rolls ($8.95) baked fresh to order, topped with candied pecans and pink pitaya frosting. Betts2000 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, 216-357-2680 Why we love it: Inside the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, Betts makes for a sleek, simple, locally sourced American brunch spot, close to Downtown. Try this: Your body will thank you for the A.M. Power Bowl ($16) with quinoa, roasted veggies, over-easy eggs, avocado and pumpkin seed granola. The Centro2017 E. Ninth St., Cleveland Why we love it: Another Downtown hotel breakfast worth trying is the Metropolitan at the 9. The Centro brings the “wow” factor with its vaulted ceilings, modern Italian upscale decor and fancy, fresh take on a modern American brunch. Try this: Go for the wild mushroom and truffle pie ($16) made with a 900-year-old sourdough brick oven Neapolitan recipe. Filter740 W. Superior Ave., Cleveland Why we love it: Kyler Smith describes Filter as “visual dining” withclub-inspired modern design and Southern-American, seafood-focused fare. Try this: Head to Sunday brunch for shrimp and fried grits ($28) featuring marinated jumbo shrimp, seared over smoked gouda grit cakes, topped with a Cajun cream sauce. Grumpy’s Cafe 2621 West 14th St., Cleveland Why we love it: This family-owned Tremont staple serves up traditional eats in a homey atmosphere. Try this: Guests adore the eggs Florentine ($14) with spinach, tomato and mushrooms in hollandaise, topped with feta, over Cajun home fries. Gus's Old Brooklyn4377 State Road, ClevelandWhy we love it: This all-day breakfast spot near the zoo has been whipping up tasty and simple diner fare for more than 30 years. Good for a quick stop, the restaurant promises you'll get your food within 5-10 minutes of ordering. Try this: Regulars love the chorizo breakfast burrito ($10) with scrambled eggs and spicy chorizo, tomato, onion and cheddar jack cheese, wrapped with a soft tortilla and topped with chipotle Baja sauce, served with hashbrowns.
Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
July 17, 2024

