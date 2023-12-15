This Week in Cleveland Food News: Tremont Tacos, Saying Goodbye to a Local Institution, and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 9:02 am

click to enlarge This Week in Cleveland Food News: Tremont Tacos, Saying Goodbye to a Local Institution, and More
Courtesy Choolah

- After 67 years in business, Corky & Lenny's has called it a day (for now). It's a final dagger in what has been a brutal year of closings across the Cleveland dining scene. Here's our rundown of all the places we said goodbye to this year.

Slideshow

The Cleveland Restaurants That Closed in 2023

Mitchell's Fish Market 28601 Chagrin Blvd., WoodmereIt's hard to imagine Eton Chagrin Blvd. without Mitchell's Fish Market, but going forward that's precisely what shoppers at the Woodmere lifestyle center will have to do. The seafood restaurant announced this week that it was closing its Northeast Ohio location after 20 years. When Eton made its big debut in 2003, after developer Bob Stark completely reshaped the suburban shopping strip, Mitchell's Fish Market was just one of the many big food draws for diners. Launched by Cameron Mitchell in 1998, Mitchell's Fish Market grew to nearly 20 locations in a handful of states. Mitchell sold the chain to Ruth's Hospitality, which in turn sold it to Landry's. Following the closure of the Woodmere shop, the chain has trimmed to seven.
41 slides
Yum Yum’s512 Euclid Ave., ClevelandYum Yum's, a popular presence at the 5th Street Arcades for more than a decade, closed in January. Located in a petite storefront at the entrance to the arcade, Yum Yum's was a convenient spot for a morning coffee, bakery items like donuts, bagels and croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and a lunch (and early dinner) menu of sandwiches and gyros. The arcade, like many downtown businesses, is still struggling with lower foot traffic since the start of the pandemic. Domo Yakitori and Sushi3441 Tuttle Rd., Shaker HeightsDomo Yakitori and Sushi, which opened in 2020 at the Van Aken District, closed in January. The shop enjoyed a roomy corner space inside the Market Hall, setting itself apart from most of the stalls thanks to its own compact dining area. Soon, that space will become home to Ninja City, which has earned plenty of name recognition since opening eight years ago in University Circle. Approximately five years ago, the Asian-influenced bar and pub relocated to Gordon Square (6706 Detroit Ave.), where it has been happily ensconced ever since. Last summer, the owners added satellite shops at Tower City and the Global Center for Health Innovation. Manja Bar13373 Madison Ave., LakewoodManja, a Madison Village mainstay for just shy of 25 years, closed in February. The come-as-you-are corner bar was a haven since original owner Chris Andrews opened it in 1998. Almost single-handedly, Andrews turned that stretch of Lakewood into a destination, opening spots like Chris' Warped Records, Chain Link Addiction and the too-cool-for-school Capsule restaurant. Current owner John McNeil told Scene that the building was sold to his neighbor, the antiques and oddities shop Cleveland Curiosities, who plan to expand into the bar's space. Guthrie’s3465 Steelyard Commons., ClevelandAfter 12 years of dishing up chicken fingers at Steelyard Commons, the only Northeast Ohio location of Guthrie's closed for good in March. Founded in 1965 and pivoting to chicken fingers in 1982, the Alabama-based chain with dozens of locations throughout the south expanded as far north as Cleveland and as far south as Florida. Northeast Ohioans, of course, still have plenty of chicken finger options, what with the unrelenting arrival of Raising Cane's outposts throughout the region and, in our humble opinion, the best local option: Crispy Chick. The Spotted Owl710 Jefferson Ave., ClevelandThe Spotted Owl, which opened in Tremont in 2014, closed its doors in May. Owner Will Hollingsworth partnered with Erich Lasher to revive La Cave Du Vin, the pioneering Coventry Road bar that closed in 2018 after 23 years, in the space. The new/old bar is part of Hollingsworth’s expanding Buildings and Food hospitality group. Its Akron location of Spotted Owl also closed and is being turned into the second location of Good Company. And there's more on the way, including plans for another new/old bar: The restaurant group recently purchased the former Lolita space in Tremont and will eventually reopen the Spotted Owl on the second floor there with a restaurant going into the first floor space. Platform Beer Co.4125 Lorain Ave., ClevelandPlatform Beer Co., started in Cleveland in 2014 and acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2019 from co-founders Paul Benner and Justin Carson, closed its Lorain Ave. taproom, its sour facility and taproom at Phunkenship, and ceased local production this past March. Platform last year laid off dozens in its Cleveland production facility as well as some in sales, the most recent evidence of turbulence at one of the city's most notable breweries. After a mass staff walkout at its Columbus taproom in 2021, Platform never reopened that location, and it's Cincinnati outpost closed recently as well.
Click to View 41 slides

- In better news, Jeff Fisher is opening Salted Dough Bistro in Little Italy next week, and fans of the original Salted Dough will be happy to know he's expanding well beyond dynamite pie.

Related
Salted Dough Bistro to Open in Little Italy on Thursday, Dec. 21st

Salted Dough Bistro to Open in Little Italy on Thursday, Dec. 21st: “I tried to really dig into the pastas,” says chef/owner Jeff Fisher


- As the rebuilding process continues in Brook Park following a fire this fall, CleaveLand Grocers is opening CleaveLand Grill in Strongsville.

Related
Burger at Cleaveland Grocers

CleaveLand Grocers to Open CleaveLand Grill in Strongsville: The rebuilding process in Brook Park continues after a fire


- Choolah is now open in Westlake, and that's just peachy news for the west side suburb.

Related
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15

First Look: Choolaah Opening Friday, December 15 in Westlake: This is the 7th location for the popular fast-casual Indian restaurant


- Cilantro Taqueria continues to grow as it's set to open in the former Fahrenheit spot in Tremont.

Related
Cilantro Taqueria Opening in Former Fahrenheit Space in Tremont

Cilantro Taqueria Opening in Former Fahrenheit Space in Tremont: This will be location number six for the Cleveland-based restaurant group


- La Plaza's run at Re: bar downtown is over but Sauce the City is lined up as a replacement with an early 2024 opening planned.

Related
La Plaza Out, Sauce the City In at Re: Bar Downtown

La Plaza Out, Sauce the City In at Re: Bar Downtown: Look for Victor Searcy Jr.'s killer fried chicken sandwiches to land sometime this winter


- Finally, be a holiday hero with our 37 picks for local food gifts every Clevelander will love.

Slideshow

37 Local Food and Drink Gifts Every Clevelander Will Love

Hillson NutsA deluxe tin of mixed nuts like cashews, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts and Brazils from Hillson Nuts, an 87-year-old Cleveland company, is a holiday tradition.
37 slides
Spices from Adun Spice CompanyBuy some spices from the Cleveland-based spice company Adun Spice. They offer citrus garlic, smoked sea salt, herbes de Provence, ras el hanout and much more. Campbell's Sweets Factory Popcorn BallsCampbell's Sweets Factory sells a 9-pack of its epic Caramel Popcorn Balls, made the old-fashioned way in giant copper vats. Nobody would know if you arrived only with eight. Chutni Punch Spice BlendsChutni Punch is a local spice brand that specialized in Indian spices like spicy peanut, super sesame and savory chana. Cleveland Bagel Co's' Everything MixThe next best thing to a bag of hot, malty and fresh mish-mosh bagels from Cleveland Bagel is a jar of their Everything Mix. It also is less perishable and easier to gift. Home Brewery Supplies from Cleveland Brew ShopIf you're looking for a gift for that beer lover in your family, Cleveland brew Shop is the perfect place to get all of your home brewing needs. They individually sell all items needed for home brewing and also have a beginner home brewer bundle that includes a steel kettle, a recipe kit, auto-siphon tubing, a liquid crystal thermometer, a fermenter and much more. Cleveland Eats: A Restaurant Bucket ListThis book provides a list of the best restaurants Cleveland has to offer over a multitude of different cuisines. There's also an introduction for each cuisine section that discusses the history of that specific food in the city, great info for all the foodies in town.
Click to View 37 slides

