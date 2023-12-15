This Week in Cleveland Food News: Tremont Tacos, Saying Goodbye to a Local Institution, and More

click to enlarge Courtesy Choolah

- After 67 years in business, Corky & Lenny's has called it a day (for now). It's a final dagger in what has been a brutal year of closings across the Cleveland dining scene. Here's our rundown of all the places we said goodbye to this year.- In better news, Jeff Fisher is opening Salted Dough Bistro in Little Italy next week, and fans of the original Salted Dough will be happy to know he's expanding well beyond dynamite pie.- As the rebuilding process continues in Brook Park following a fire this fall, CleaveLand Grocers is opening CleaveLand Grill in Strongsville.- Choolah is now open in Westlake, and that's just peachy news for the west side suburb.- Cilantro Taqueria continues to grow as it's set to open in the former Fahrenheit spot in Tremont.- La Plaza's run at Re: bar downtown is over but Sauce the City is lined up as a replacement with an early 2024 opening planned.- Finally, be a holiday hero with our 37 picks for local food gifts every Clevelander will love.