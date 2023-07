click to enlarge Courtesy Flats East Bank

Truman's 216 in the Flats East Bank will close its doors on July 31, the restaurant and bar announced.“For reasons beyond our control, it is time to say goodbye, come help us make some last memories & thank you to all who have supported us and the friendships we’ve made. We love & appreciate you all.”The spot, which previously housed Flipside, was named after Jillian Wolstein's bulldog.No word yet on what will come next.