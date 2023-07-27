Two New Taco Spots Now Open on the West Side

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Locos Street Tacos and Burritos

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Birria tacos at Locos Street Tacos and Burritos

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Tito's Tacos

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Tacos at Tito's Tacos

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Chorizo torta at Tito's Tacos

Residents in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood have been watching the slow creation of Locos Street Tacos and Burritos (4760 W. 130th St.) for nearly three years. That’s how long it took to convert the former Frosty Dog ice cream shop into its present state as a colorful walk-up taco and ice cream eatery.Lines are a common sight here, where birria tacos are the house specialty. Filled with stewed chicken or beef, the tacos are griddled until crisp, melty and hot. They come with a side of hot broth for dipping. They are $3.50 each or two for $6.Although customers will walk up to a massive menu filled with everything from birria ramen to Philly cheesesteak quesadillas, Locos is currently rolling with a very limited menu that includes aforementioned birria tacos, quesadillas, burrito bowl and hamburger.The ice cream selection seems fully loaded, however, and most customers we’re leaving with thick and creamy milkshakes.Things do not move quickly here – and when it takes 15 to 30 minutes for one's food, the drive-through lane is essentially useless. But when asked, an employee said that excessive delays are the exception rather than the rule.Tito’s Tacos (10102 Lorain Ave., 216-400-6966) is a Latin spot in the Cudell neighborhood with Guatemalan flavor. Open since late winter, the bright corner restaurant is bedecked with rows of colorful, the intricately cut tissue-paper flags.The street tacos ($3-3.50) are lovely, filled with a choice of chicken, steak, al pastor, tripe, chorizo, cabeza and tongue. Each comes with a pair of small, warm and soft corn tortillas. The cabeza and tongue were the standouts. A self-serve condiment bar is stocked with red and green salsas, crema, raw and pickled onions, radish and cucumbers, and fiery roasted jalapenos, a nice touch.In the tortas ($12.50), those same taco fillings are stuffed inside a big, soft bun with sliced tomato and avocado.The restaurant also offers a selection of pupusas and both Guatemalan and Salvadoran-style tamales. A large portion of the menu is devoted to large soups, including Guatemalan chicken soup served with rice.Next door is Tienda Guatemala (10108 Lorain Ave.), a well-stocked Latin market with fresh produce, dried chiles, baked goods, tortillas, snacks, sodas and much more.