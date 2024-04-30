Old Brooklyn Mustard, Fuego Fermentations Take Top Prizes in Prestigious Good Food Awards

click to enlarge
Locally made, nationally recognized
As of last night, one production kitchen in Old Brooklyn has become home to three Good Food Award-winning products. Now in its 14th year, the Good Food Awards – the “Oscars of the food movement” – were held yesterday in Portland, Oregon, and both Old Brooklyn Mustards
and Fuego Fermentations
walked away with top honors.
“It shows the quality of products coming out of one location on Broadview Road in Cleveland,” says Ian Barrett of Fuego.
Old Brooklyn Mustards snagged ribbons for its Preserved Lemon Mustard and Deli Style Mustard products while Fuego’s Fermented Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce earned top honors as well.
Winners are selected through a blind-tasting process that whittles approximately 2,000 products from across the country down to 215 winners in 18 different categories such as coffee, honey, preserves and pickles. Old Brooklyn Mustards and Fuego Fermentations swept the Best Pantry category for the 10-state Midwest Region.
“Winning two Good Food Awards for Best Pantry Midwest means the world to us,” says Old Brooklyn’s Michael Januska. “It's a testament to the dedication and passion we pour into crafting high-quality, delicious products that bring joy to people's homes and elevate the culinary experience in all kitchens.”
Those aren’t the only Good Food Awards claimed by local food entrepreneurs: Cleveland’s own bean-to-bar chocolate maker, The Cleveland Chocolate Co
., won for its 72% Dark Chocolate with Coffee. A little further afield, Seldom Seen Farm
in Montville, Ohio won for its Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup.
See the complete list of winners here
.
