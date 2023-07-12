Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Verbena, a Non-Alcoholic Bar and Shop, Now Open in Hingetown

“People are craving alternatives to alcohol"

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 10:29 am

Courtesy Verbena
Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe opened last weekend in Hingetown in the former Cleveland Tea Revival space (1434 W. 29th St.), bringing a non-alcoholic bar, shop and cafe to Cleveland.

“People are craving alternatives to alcohol, whether they want to drink less, less often, or not at all,” owner Molly Cheraso told Scene. “Verbena invites everyone to the celebration, creating an environment and menu that is just as thoughtfully constructed as any craft cocktail. We couldn’t be more thrilled to find our first permanent home and join this continued renaissance of the greater Ohio City neighborhood.”

What began as an itinerant pop-up offering non-alcoholic spirits, wine and beer is now a brick-and-mortar establishment in Ohio City. The 350-square-foot space is being described as “a shared workspace cafe meets neighborhood bar and bottle shop.”

Verbena offers a selection of mocktails featuring popular brands like Prima Pave, Athletic Brewing Co., Ritual, Monday and Lyres, which stand in for beer, wine and traditional spirits like gin, rum and whiskey. Verbena also offers a line of functional beverages that promise benefits such as relieving stress and boosting energy. Verbena will also offer an assortment of coffees, Cleveland Tea Revival’s house blends, organic herbs and direct source teas.

To eat, the daytime menu features toasts (with bread from Leavened), chickpea salad, a rice bowl and a veggie sandwich. Come later in the day, Verbena offers snacks like house made chips, warm marinated olives, tinned fish and cheese platters, stuffed dates, and desserts.

In terms of entertainment, Verbena plans to host events like tarot card and poetry readings, comedy shows, book nights and other gatherings.

Verbena is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

