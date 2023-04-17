Walnut Wednesday Returns to Perk Plaza for the Season on May 3rd

The 2023 season kicks off in a little more than two weeks

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Emanual Wallace
Downtown Cleveland’s largest weekly food truck roundup returns for the season on Wednesday, May 3rd. Presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Walnut Wednesday kicks off its 10th year at 11:30 a.m. at Perk Plaza at Chester Commons. The weekly events run until 1:30 p.m.

In addition to a rotating selection of food trucks, the alfresco gatherings will feature live performances.

To check out the weekly food truck lineup, visit Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
