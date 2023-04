Walnut Wednesday Returns to Perk Plaza for the Season on May 3rd

click to enlarge Emanual Wallace

Downtown Cleveland’s largest weekly food truck roundup returns for the season on Wednesday, May 3rd. Presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Walnut Wednesday kicks off its 10th year at 11:30 a.m. at Perk Plaza at Chester Commons. The weekly events run until 1:30 p.m.In addition to a rotating selection of food trucks, the alfresco gatherings will feature live performances.To check out the weekly food truck lineup, visit Downtown Cleveland Alliance