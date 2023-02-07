What's Up With the Tremont Taphouse?

The Tremont Taphouse temporarily closed its doors on April 4, 2022, for interior and exterior improvements that partner Jason Workman told Scene were long overdue.
“It’s been 15 years since we opened on a shoestring in a building from the 1850s,” he said last spring.
Plans for upgrades and renovations included new HVAC, a refresh on the interior design, a new bar, new tables, an expanded patio and a new menu.
Workman pegged a reopening date of summer 2022.
Well, that didn't happen, and as the months dragged on with one of Tremont's mainstays shuttered, patrons eagerly asked what was up.
It's now February 2023 and there aren't really any updates yet.
"Hi friends! This update isn't going to be super satisfying because there really isn't one," the Taphouse shared on Facebook yesterday
. "Our reopening has (clearly) been pushed back significantly due to, well, LIFE! And we have shifted a lot of focus to our other restaurant downtown, Butcher and the Brewer. We still have plans to open back up on Scranton Rd, and as soon as we have some solid dates (TRUST US!), we will shout it from the rooftops!"
Down the street, another iconic Tremont restaurant space remains empty. Though Zack Bruell said he hopes to reopen Parallax, which closed abruptly last November, it remains idle.
