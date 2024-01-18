Will Hollingsworth's Buildings and Food Purchases Griffin Cider House, New Concept Planned

click to enlarge Heidi M. Rolf Griffin Cider House in Lakewood has been purchased by Buildings and Food.

Buildings and Food, the hospitality group led by Will Hollingsworth, has made its newest acquisition: Griffin Cider House and Gin Bar (12401 Madison Ave.) in Lakewood. The British-themed pub was opened by Richard Read in 2015. Its last day of operation will be January 31st.“I’m somewhat emotional but also excited to announce that Griffin will be closing, having sold to Buildings and Food," Read explains. "It has been a pleasure to serve the Cleveland community these eight and a half years. Griffin came a long way through the hard work of not one but many people whom I got to call ‘team Griffin.’”For this west-side space, Hollingsworth and his partners are conjuring up a new concept.“We’re excited to become a part of the Birdtown community as it grows, and we think we have a concept that will fit really well into the fabric of the neighborhood," says Hollingsworth. "I want to do something pretty insane there — unlike anything anyone's seen. More than anything though, my whole team and I are excited to be next-door neighbors to our dear friends and colleagues at LBM, who have always treated us with so much kindness and generosity of spirit.”As for an opening date, all Hollingsworth can say is "sometime this year."For Read, who was an early and enthusiastic champion of cider and gin, it's a bittersweet time."We hope to have one heck of a finale, so expect a party to remember," he pledges. "And please, don’t forget to tip your bartender!”This latest addition brings the Buildings and Food portfolio up to five, with holdings that include Prosperity Social Club and La Cave du Vin in Tremont, Good Company in Battery Park, and Old 86 in Detroit Shoreway. The former Spotted Owl in Akron is currently being rebuilt as a second Good Company. B&F also operates Peristyle Coffee.