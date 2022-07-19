Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Wyne Tasting Bar to Open Next Month in Former Sweet Moses Space in Gordon Square

At its heart is a self-serve wine preservation and pouring system

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 3:35 pm

click to enlarge Wyne Tasting Bar opening soon in Gordon Square - GOOGLE MAPS
Google Maps
Wyne Tasting Bar opening soon in Gordon Square

This past fall, Sweet Moses closed its doors in Gordon Square after 10 very sweet years. Taking its place in the coming weeks will be Wyne Tasting Bar, a wine bar and wine retail shop.

Owner Belinda Klein describes the venture as a “relaxed wine lounge” where wine novices and pros alike can sample a broad range of wines.

“I wanted to make the bar to make wine more accessible to more people,” Klein explains. “The wine industry has a very honored and beautiful background. Having said that, I just want more people to enjoy wine and generally that involves the need to taste it, as opposed to having to look at a menu and make a selection on something you really have no idea what it is.”

The heart of the enterprise is the high-tech wine preservation and pouring system. On offer will be 32 different bottles of wine that span the varietal spectrum. The innovative self-pour system allows guests to dispense 1-ounce tastes, half or full glasses. All the wines in the machines will be available for sale by the bottle at retail. The selection likely will rotate monthly.

Self-pour does not mean self-serve, Klein stresses, as guests will receive as much guidance, advice and attention as they would like.

There will be room for 45 in plush soft seating areas and at hardwood high-tops with velvet stools. To eat, there will be a light food menu offering snacks like cheese, charcuterie, hummus, flatbread and chocolates.

A subtle wine education theme will be represented through descriptive artwork and wine tasting events.

Klein is planning on a mid- to late-August opening. Follow the bar's Instagram account (@wynetastingbar) to keep track . 

Food & Drink Slideshows

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us
17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland

17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland
27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6

