Yi Er Chuan Brings Malatang Hot Pot to Asiatown

Not to be confused with typical hot pot, where diners cook at the table, malatang cooking is all done in the kitchen

By on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 3:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chicken combination hot pot at Yi Er Chuan. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chicken combination hot pot at Yi Er Chuan.
Kitty Wang opened Yi Er Chuan (3709 Payne Ave., 216-266-0573) in April, bringing one of the first malatang – or spicy hot pot – experiences to Asiatown. Not to be confused with typical hot pot restaurants, where diners add ingredients to a simmering broth at the table, malatang cooking is all done in the kitchen.

The Chinese street food concepts are beginning to pop up around the country, popular with diners looking for quicker version of the hot-pot experience. At Yi Er Chuan and places like it, guests select a broth and any combination of meats, seafood items, vegetables and noodles. A paper check list-style menu makes it easy to pick which of the nearly 50 items a diner wants in his or her bowl.

The main broth is spicy thanks to dried chili and Sichuan peppercorns, but there’s also a non-spicy tomato version. From there you move onto meats and seafood like beef, lamb, shrimp, squid, ham and sausage. But also pork ball, fish ball, pork intestine and chicken gizzard. Veggie options include cabbage, corn, wood ear, lotus root, soft tofu and tofu sheets. Finally, there are four noodle options: ramen, udon, egg and sweet potato.

In addition to the build-you-own-bowl format, the menu offers five combination bowls starring the meat or fish of one’s choice and the kitchen picks the rest. For example, the beef bowl includes beef, beef balls, beef tripe, cabbage, tofu skin, potato and choice of noodle.

The restaurant also prepares "dry pot" versions, which are stir-fried dishes as opposed to broth-based.

Other street food-style menu items include scallion pancakes, cucumber salad, spring rolls, fried dumplings, lamb or beef skewers, crispy salted chicken, rice cakes and Taiwanese sausage.

Yi Er Chuan is in the former Rising Grill spot directly across the street from the plaza with Han Chinese, Map of Thailand and Koko Bakery.. The restaurant joins two other newish restaurants on that block, Ice or Rice Cafe and Alpha Ramen.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cha Pizza in Ohio City to Close, Issho Ni Ramen Team to Open Izakaya and Omakase Sushi Restaurant

By Douglas Trattner

Cha Pizza in Ohio City to close. New izakaya and sushi spot from Issho Ni team to follow.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Issho Ni Team Heading to Ohio City

By Vince Grzegorek

One Pot Hot Pot

First Look: One Pot Hot Pot & BBQ, Opening on Coventry May 15

By Douglas Trattner

One Pot Hot Pot and BBQ opens May 15 on Coventry.

Chef Matt Barnes Opens Gather Food + Drink in Rocky River

By Douglas Trattner

Chef Matt Barnes has opened Gather in Rocky River.

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us