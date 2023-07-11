Yours Truly Mayfield, Closed Since Winter, Reopens with 'Kitchen & Bar' Format Monday, July 17

click to enlarge
Yours Truly
Larry Shibley
Yours Truly Mayfield reopens July 17
shut down its Mayfield Village (6675 Wilson Mills Rd., 440-461-0000) location six months ago to commence an ambitious renovation project. After approximately 35 years in business, the property was in desperate need of a refresh, says founder Larry Shibley.
"The facility was just worn out, so we started all over again and converted it to the Kitchen and Bar concept," he states.
The site was taken down to its shell and rebuilt into the more contemporary "Kitchen and Bar" configuration that diners now experience in Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square. In addition to a full bar, Mayfield has gained a new all-season patio and mobile pickup entry to go with the rest of the updates.
"I don't think anybody in the Northeast Ohio restaurant market goes to the detail and expense that we do to put something together," Shibley adds. "At any price point, this will be one of the most detailed and carefully designed restaurants anywhere. All the plumbing and equipment and surfaces — everything — is first-class."
The Mayfield Yours Truly reopens to the public on Monday, July 17.
In addition to Mayfield, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square, Yours Truly operates restaurants in Beachwood, Medina, Mentor and Valley View.
