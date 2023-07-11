Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Yours Truly Mayfield, Closed Since Winter, Reopens with 'Kitchen & Bar' Format Monday, July 17

"The facility was just warn out, so we started all over again," says Larry Shibley.

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge Yours Truly Mayfield reopens July 17 - Larry Shibley
Larry Shibley
Yours Truly Mayfield reopens July 17


Yours Truly shut down its Mayfield Village (6675 Wilson Mills Rd., 440-461-0000) location six months ago to commence an ambitious renovation project. After approximately 35 years in business, the property was in desperate need of a refresh, says founder Larry Shibley.

"The facility was just worn out, so we started all over again and converted it to the Kitchen and Bar concept," he states.

The site was taken down to its shell and rebuilt into the more contemporary "Kitchen and Bar" configuration that diners now experience in Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square. In addition to a full bar, Mayfield has gained a new all-season patio and mobile pickup entry to go with the rest of the updates.

"I don't think anybody in the Northeast Ohio restaurant market goes to the detail and expense that we do to put something together," Shibley adds. "At any price point, this will be one of the most detailed and carefully designed restaurants anywhere. All the plumbing and equipment and surfaces — everything — is first-class."

The Mayfield Yours Truly reopens to the public on Monday, July 17.

In addition to Mayfield, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square, Yours Truly operates restaurants in Beachwood, Medina, Mentor and Valley View.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
