Zagara's Marketplace to Close After 86 Years. Will Reopen as Dave's Market

The grocery has been around for 86 years, 34 of which were in Cleveland Heights

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 9:39 am

Zagara's in Cleveland Heights to close, reopen as Dave's - Google Maps
Google Maps
Zagara's in Cleveland Heights to close, reopen as Dave's

After 86 years in business, 34 of which were in Cleveland Heights, Zagara’s Marketplace (1940 Lee Rd.) will be closing its doors. It was one of the few remaining independent grocery stores in the United States.

“We thank all our customers for their loyal support of our business and are very happy the market we built over many years will continue to serve the community as a locally owned, family operated business,” says a family rep.

The store will close on October 21 and will reopen on October 29 as Dave’s Market, a locally owned, family run chain of grocery stores.

To facilitate the transition, Dave’s will be closing its Cedar Hill location, which has been home to a grocery store for more than 70 years, namely Russo’s Stop-n-Shop and then Giant Eagle. The Cedar Hill Dave’s will close on October 25.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That's what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won't be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday's are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

