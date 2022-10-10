Zagara's Marketplace to Close After 86 Years. Will Reopen as Dave's Market

Google Maps
Zagara's in Cleveland Heights to close, reopen as Dave's
After 86 years in business, 34 of which were in Cleveland Heights, Zagara’s Marketplace (1940 Lee Rd.) will be closing its doors. It was one of the few remaining independent grocery stores in the United States.
“We thank all our customers for their loyal support of our business and are very happy the market we built over many years will continue to serve the community as a locally owned, family operated business,” says a family rep.
The store will close on October 21 and will reopen on October 29 as Dave’s Market
, a locally owned, family run chain of grocery stores.
To facilitate the transition, Dave’s will be closing its Cedar Hill location, which has been home to a grocery store for more than 70 years, namely Russo’s Stop-n-Shop and then Giant Eagle. The Cedar Hill Dave’s will close on October 25.