Annual Horror Hotel Film Festival To Take Place in June

The festival will return to the Crowne Plaza Hotel Airport

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge The logo for this year's festival. - Courtesy of Johnny K. Wu
Courtesy of Johnny K. Wu
The logo for this year's festival.
The 13th annual International Horror Hotel Film Festival will return to the Crowne Plaza Hotel Airport next month with a slate of horror, sci-fi, action and fantasy films that'll bring filmmakers from around the world to Cleveland.

This year, however, the festival that takes place from June 20-23 has new owners, all of whom are local award-winning filmmakers, including Scott T. Morrison, Pauline Nowakowski, Tinna Hobbs, Gaines Strouse, Scott E. Brosius, Tyler N. Thomas and Johnny K. Wu.

“With new owners, we have decided to start with a bang, bringing known experts from around the nation to Cleveland providing lectures,” says co-manager Johnny K. Wu in a press release. “We’ve got two distributors, an Oscar-nominated team member to talk about AI filmmaking, AI and intellectual properties. There is plenty for everyone into horror, sci-fi, and action genres to have a great learning experience during the weekend.”

Interest in the festival is high; organizers received the highest number of submissions ever in the festival’s history.

“We received 230-plus films from around the world,” says co-manager Tyler N. Thomas. “It was a lot of work, with over 23-plus judges working tirelessly to score these films/scripts within two months.”

In addition to lectures and film screenings in two rooms, the festival will now also include a convention area with numerous vendors that will offer a variety of products and services. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, an award ceremony will be held to honor the best of the best films/scripts at the festival. In addition, five filmmakers or screenwriters will be inducted into the International Filmmaking Hall of Fame. That same night, a networking event will allow filmmakers to mingle and get to know each other.

Film schedules, nominations, lectures and information on the convention area can be found on the website. The festival is still looking for volunteers, and you can sign up on the website.

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

April 24, 2024

