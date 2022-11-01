See Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 on Big Screen Sunday

Cinemark Valley View (6001 Canal Rd., Valley View) will screen the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 in a special theatrical event Sunday afternoon. It's the only Cinemark location in Ohio to take part in the movie theater chain's "Stranger Things Day" Nov 6.
The smash hit sci-fi series starring David Harbour and Winona Ryder and a whole bunch of very sweet kids debuted on Netflix in 2016. It released its fourth season in two volumes last year. The second volume consisted of two feature-movie-length episodes, essentially an enormous season finale.
Those two episodes will be screened back to back at noon at Valley View. The total runtime for the event is four hours and fifteen minutes. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased on Cinemark's website.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.