12 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in July

Barenaked Ladies bring their annual summer tour to Blossom. See: Friday, July 21.
THU 07/20
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
This country superstar released his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia, last year. Featuring 20 new songs and an additional 10 live tracks, the album delivered Aldean his 27th No. 1 single in "Trouble with a Heartbreak,” a heavily produced tune that finds Aldean virtually talking his way through the pop/rock anthem. Expect to hear it when Aldean returns to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Boney James & Lalah Hathaway
At age 10, Boney James picked up the sax after two years on the clarinet and never looked back. He subsequently became an in-demand touring sax and keyboard player for Morris Day, the Isley Brothers, Teena Marie, Bobby Caldwell, Randy Crawford and many others. Lalah Hathaway is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer and 10-time nominee. An undeniable music royalty and a 30-year music industry veteran, co-headliner Lalah Hathaway has collaborated with acts such as Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson. Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg and Esperanza Spalding. Their concert begins tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
FRI 07/21
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2023
Over the course of 35 years, this Toronto-based quartet, a Cleveland favorite, has sold 15 million records worldwide thanks to hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." During that time, the band has hosted a cruise, had its own ice cream flavor, won eight JUNO Awards and been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The Canadian alt-rock act brings its annual summer trek to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Anne Cochran
Best known for her musical partnership with Jim Brickman, this singer has performed with Stars on Ice at Madison Square Garden and Rocket Mortgage Field House, on NBC’s A Golden Moment and with numerous symphony and pop orchestras. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Carl Palmer
As the sole surviving member of the prog rock group Emerson Lake & Palmer, drummer Carl Palmer has felt compelled to keep the band’s legacy alive. With that in mind, he’s put together a tribute show of sorts that he’s dubbed Welcome Back My Friends — The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer. It features live footage of the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake on massive video walls alongside Palmer and his band as they play live. Palmer and Co. perform tonight at 8 at the Robins Theatre in Warren.
160 E Market St., Warren, 234-437-6246, robinstheatre.com
The Soul Rebels
This high-energy New Orleans-based band has collaborated with acts such as the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Pretty Lights, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Matisyahu. The group comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 9 on a tour in support of its new album, Poetry in Motion. Red Rose Panic and DJ Teddy Eisenberg open the show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
SAT 07/22
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Last year proved to be an eventful year for Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They also celebrated the premiere of their critically acclaimed musical at the Wallis in Los Angeles. The play weaves Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo’s catalog and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The pair performed the musical version of "Heartbreaker" with leading cast members Khamary Rose and Kay Sibal on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Benatar and Giraldo come to MGM Northfield Park Center Stage tonight. Singer-songwriter Chris Trapper opens the show. The concert begins at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
SUN 07/23
Rema — Rave & Roses North American Tour II
On tour to support the hit single "Calm Down" and his acclaimed debut album, Rave & Roses, and its deluxe edition, Rema rolls into town with a certain amount of anticipation. Championed by Rihanna, Drake, Skepta and the late Virgil Abloh, he's embarked on a mission of taking Afrobeat around the globe. See if he can pull it off tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
MON 07/24
Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour
This show at Blossom will mark Foreigner's penultimate summer tour as the veteran hard rock band will disband at the end of 2024, capping off a nearly 50-year career. The Nordonia High School choir from Macedonia will open with an a cappella set of various classic rock songs. The concert begins at 6:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
TUE 07/25
Declan McKenna
Since finishing a lengthy 2022 tour, singer-songwriter Declan McKenna has been working with producer Gianluca Buccellati in L.A. and in his hometown of Brighton, UK on the follow-up to his latest album, Zeros. In advance of the summer tour that brings him to the Agora Theatre tonight, McKenna recently released the somber pop tune “My House,” which features vocals from Rostam and was co-produced by McKenna and Neil Comber (whose credits include MIA, Charlie XCX, and Florence + The Machine). Expect to hear it when McKenna performs at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SAT 07/29
Gogol Bordello
When Ukrainian-born singer Eugene Hütz came to New York in the late ’90s, he had a batch of songs that encapsulated the “traumas” of his experience as an immigrant. He would eventually form the gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello and record some of those tunes, which marked a departure from the noisy punk rock he played in previous bands. Gogol Bordello brings its distinctive brand of gypsy punk rock back to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 08/01
Cavetown
Uniting Cavetown collaborators and friends, this 12-date tour is a such a special one for his rabid, cult-like fanbase made up mostly of teens, that fans reportedly line up for hours outside venues. One dollar from every ticket sold benefiting his newly-formed LGBTQ+ youth organization, and at each show, a This Is Home tent will welcome local LGBTQ+ youth organizations to connect with fans. MXMTOON, Ricky Montgomery and Grent Perez share the bill. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
