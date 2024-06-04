45th Annual Tri-C JazzFest Offers Well-Balanced 'Meal' of Jazz

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tri-C
Jazz icon Charles Lloyd.
As always, the 45th Annual Tri-C JazzFest
that takes place from June 20-22 at Playhouse Square will feature a wildly eclectic lineup of iconic artists. Even though the event takes place just once a year, festival director Terri Pontremoli says she's always thinking in terms of programming.
“Programming is always in the back of my mind,” she says via phone. “We have all these different venues. We have the Allen Theatre, which seats 500 and the Ohio that seats 1,000. There’s also the Palace that seats 2700. You have to think in terms of who can sell those tickets. You think about that first sometimes. Last year, I said, ‘We’re bringing in the world.’ That’s because I was going for world artists. Our opening night turned out to be two African artists. There are times when I have done families in jazz. I think of [the festival] as a meal. You have to have a little bit of everything. You don’t want all meat and potatoes. You have to have some sugar add a little spice.”
This year’s festival starts on Thursday, June 20, with Take 6, a vocal group that draws as much from pop, soul and R&B as jazz. The first time that Pontremoli heard them, she was a freelance violinist playing at Blossom with pop singer Andy Williams. Take 6 opened; she was blown away.
“I had never heard them before. I thought, ‘Who are these people and where did they come from?’" she says. "They have such a clarity with what they do. It’s staggering. To hear them sing is such a treat. We know that they have this gospel thing, but they can do anything. I think they’re very joyful, and it’s a great way for us to open this year."
On Friday, June 21, Marcus Miller and Bob James, two jazz veterans, will perform as part of a special double bill. A special late night show that same day will feature supergroup Scary Goldings, which consists of the funk ensemble Scary Pockets and Larry Goldings.
“Scary Pockets became a phenomenon because of their covers of pop tunes that were really funky,” says Pontremoli. “Larry Goldings, who is a monster B-3 player is in both groups. That’s going to be great fun.”
Saturday, June 22 features another great double bill as ARTEMIS, a group featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller, will perform on the same bill as Flying Home: A Trumpet Summit.
“ARTEMIS is just killing it these days,” says Pontremoli. “Each member is an arranger and composer in their own right. It’s lovely to see a stage full of women singing their butts off. Opening that show is our own Dominick Farinacci. We’re celebrating 45 years, and we have to recognize the students who have come from our program. It’s so incredible how many of them have careers. Dominick is celebrating these trumpet players that all studied here. It’s Sean Jones and Tommy Lehman and Curtis Taylor. The rhythm section will also have Tri-C alums. It’s incredibly wonderful music.”
Another festival highlight will feature the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio II featuring Gerald Clayton & Marvin Sewell on Saturday, June 22. Lloyd’s career goes back six decades, and he’s played with rock acts such as the Doors and the Beach Boys.
“He’s been playing his butt off,” says Pontremoli when asked about the 84-year-old Lloyd. “Bob James is 83. It’s really wonderful to have these veterans. They’re at the peak of their powers. Charles is playing with Gerald Clayton and Marvin Sewell, and it’s just a stunning group. It’s going to be very different and very beautiful.”
Another double bill on Saturday, June 22, features Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo.
“That guy makes so much music — just him and his guitar. He’s an amazing player. I’m excited about having him. He’ll be the first act you see at the Harold López-Nussa show. Harold is from Cuba. You wonder why it is that pianists that come from Cuban are magical, but they are. He’s more of a newcomer on the stage.”
The jazz/soul/R&B singer Ledisi, who also performs on Saturday, June 22, should have wide appeal.
"She has audiences from all kinds of music," Pontremoli says of Ledisi. "People who like soul and R&B like Ledisi. She has a real respect for the people she stands on the shoulders of. I’m looking forward to this concert where she pays tribute to Nina Simone and does some of her own music too.”
There is a free component to the festival too. Locals such as Sam Hooper, Carlos Jones and Ernie Krivda will perform on the street outside of Playhouse Square on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.
“The thing I want to get out of this music is that the music is played at such a high level, and yet there is a groove factor, and it’s accessible and reaches you deep within,” says Pontremoli. “We love making sure that people come out of the concerts feeling really happy.”
