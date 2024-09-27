Cleveland's Eli Tha Don Channels Hip Hop’s Golden Era as He Crafts His Own Sound

"I’ve been sharpening the beats I pick, the lyrics I choose and working on the whole aura. I always want to improve.”

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 9:06 am

click to enlarge Ghetto Beethoven - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Ghetto Beethoven

As hip hop evolves in sound and intention, Eli Tha Don tends to look back to his roots and rap's classic sounds as he moves forward.

Born in 1995, Eli, whose real name is Elijah McDonald, inherited his passion for music from both his grandfather (a singer in a music group in the 1950s and '60s) and father (a DJ and producer). His love for hip hop was influenced by his father’s taste and his involvement in the music industry.

“Music is just in me,” he told Scene. “I grew up around [my dad] my whole life, and he was a hip-hop head. I remember sneaking into the basement watching him make beats.”

From M.C. Brains to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cleveland’s rich hip hop history has paved a way for Cleveland artists and has given spotlight to the musical talent happening across the city. With an approach to style and flow similar to Mobb Deep, Eli has found his own slice of it since starting to perform in 2010.

Eli’s latest album, Ghetto Beethoven – which was produced by Virginia-based producer Hot Take – is 33 minutes of raw, uncut lyricism complemented by 808s and snares. The rapper’s sixth studio album is a spin-off of his 2015 EP The Ghetto Beethoven EP. On its first track, “Flying Dutchman,” Eli lets us know that he’s a force to be reckoned with. He segues into the second track “Rockstarr,” where he interpolates a verse from hip-hop duo Gang Starr’s “Above The Clouds,” and walks us through the world of Cleveland.

The 12-track album is packed with wit, euphemisms and vivid storytelling, and features other Cleveland-based artists and producers such as Mondo Slade, Chelsea Pastel, Holy, Pablo Amor, Eso, Prime Minister and DJ Corey Grand.


For the Beethoven in the title, Eli compares himself to the great composer. With his heightened pen game and ability to create the perfect blend of rock, rap and jazz, the title isn't merely wordplay or hyperbole.

“I love rock and roll, I love jazz,” Eli said, “so I feel like I am Beethoven. Just from a different perspective.”

Eli plans to release a new album, No Rest For The Wicked: Part 2, and hopes to continue to drop more visuals and continue to improve his craft.

“I want to say a quote from a rapper that kind of made me want to rap,” he said. “His quote was ‘We have the same formula, but we just move at the times.’ I think once you go through life, you get better just naturally. [I’ve been] sharpening the beats I pick, the lyrics I choose and just [working on] the whole aura. I always want to improve.”

September 25, 2024

