Cleveland's Jerry Popiel Releases Single About Famous Shipwreck

Song pays tribute to El Faro's lost crew

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 10:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cover art for "The Wreck of the El Faro." - Courtesy of Garrigosa Studios, Italy
Courtesy of Garrigosa Studios, Italy
Cover art for "The Wreck of the El Faro."
Sunday marks the eighth anniversary of the sinking of the U. S.-flagged steamship El Faro in the Atlantic Ocean. In honor and memory of the crew, local singer-songwriter Jerry Popiel has released his latest single, “The Wreck of the El Faro.”

On October 1, 2015, the 791-foot long El Faro was steaming on a regularly-scheduled route between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it voyaged into the eyewall of Hurricane Joaquin northeast of the Bahamas and was overcome by winds and seas. All 33 persons on board went missing.

“The complete loss of a large U. S.-flagged vessel and crew at sea is extremely rare in the 21st century," says Popiel in a press release about the song. "The El Faro is one of the most striking examples since the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior in 1975. After reading the transcripts of the El Faro crew’s discussions during their final day, I was stirred to pay a musical tribute to them.”

Popiel says the tune represents his contribution to pop rock's various ship story songs, and he cites Gordon Lightfoot’s "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" as an inspiration.

"With 'El Faro,' I decided to take a slightly different tack with the lyrics," he says. "[It's] less about ‘here’s what happened’ and more about ‘what would you do?’ and ‘how does it feel’? Having served onboard ships during a number of storms in the Atlantic, I remember the uneasy feeling of the vessels battling green water over the bow, steel shuddering immensely, and taking rolls big enough to throw you out of your bed, all while being seasick. Certainly, whatever the crew of El Faro faced and felt was far worse than that. These courageous men and women, and the families they left behind, deserve to be remembered.”

Popiel performed all instruments on the track, including acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, bass guitar, piano, drums and vocals. He recorded, mixed and mastered the track at his home studio in Cleveland, Ohio.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 2

By Jeff Niesel

Godsmack comes to Blossom. See: Sunday, Sept. 24.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. Embrace Optimism and Tolerance on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Andy Frasco.

Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire To Play Buzzbin Reopening Party

By Jeff Niesel

Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire.

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom

By Eric Sandy

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom

Also in Music

Andy Frasco & the U.N. Embrace Optimism and Tolerance on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Andy Frasco.

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 2

By Jeff Niesel

Godsmack comes to Blossom. See: Sunday, Sept. 24.

Ashnikko Talks About Her Fully Realized Conceptual Debut Album

By Jeff Niesel

Ashnikko Talks About Her Fully Realized Conceptual Debut Album

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom

By Eric Sandy

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us