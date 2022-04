Darius Rucker Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Keith Griner Darius Rucker.

Country singer Darius Rucker has just announced a new set of dates for his extensive summer tour, and he’ll perform on June 23 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with opening act Tyler Booth.Rucker recently completed a spring theater tour that earned rave reviews for the setlist that included songs from his solo career and songs from his Hootie & the Blowfish days.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Darius Rucker concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.