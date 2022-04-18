Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Darius Rucker Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 9:16 am

Darius Rucker. - KEITH GRINER
Keith Griner
Darius Rucker.
Country singer Darius Rucker has just announced a new set of dates for his extensive summer tour, and he’ll perform on June 23 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with opening act Tyler Booth.

Rucker recently completed a spring theater tour that earned rave reviews for the setlist that included songs from his solo career and songs from his Hootie & the Blowfish days.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets to the Darius Rucker concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
