Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest in Columbus Has Been Canceled

Grand opening, grand closing

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 7:55 am

What has two thumbs and will see you some other time? - Courtesy of Audrey Adair/Irvin Public Relations
Courtesy of Audrey Adair/Irvin Public Relations
What has two thumbs and will see you some other time?
Denizens of Flavortown will no doubt be sad to learn that Guy Fieri's planned Flavortown Fest in Columbus in June has been nixed.

The two-day food and music extravaganza was set to feature headliners Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown in the town where Fieri was born along with eats from the Food Network star's favorite Columbus-area Triple-D restaurants.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, Oh, has been canceled,” a statement from organizers read. “Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey.”

And what a quick journey it was — with the lineup announced in January.

Refunds are being issued to all ticket holders.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys.

