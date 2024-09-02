Hot Mulligan, The Wonder Years to Headline ‘Secret Show’ at The Roxy at Mahall’s

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
The concert, to be held at the 800-capacity venue, will be considerably more intimate than the ones both bands played in Cleveland last year. The Lansing, Michigan-hailing, emo-leaning Hot Mulligan headlined The Agora, which holds 2,000 people, in November. Meanwhile, The Wonder Years, a pop-punk outfit out of suburban Philadelphia, played the 1,200-capacity House of Blues the prior month.
Both bands' trip to the Cleveland area will come one day before they’re to play the Ohio Is for Lovers Festival at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.
The show was teased Sunday on promoter BravoArtist’s social media pages, and The Roxy’s marquee noted the show the same night.
And while it’s a considerable booking for the relatively new venue, especially considering how Hot Mulligan’s following has exploded in recent years, both bands have a connection to Mahall’s. Hot Mulligan is signed to Wax Bodega, a Philadelphia label co-founded by The Wonder Years bassist Josh Martin. Its releases are sold at the bowling alley/bar/concert venue.
Eric Heisig is a freelance writer in Cleveland. He can be reached at [email protected].
