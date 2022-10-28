Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

International Anime Music Festival Coming to Agora in March 2023

Event will feature virtual music stars from Japan

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 2:42 pm

Artwork for the International Anime Music Festival. - Courtesy of the Agora
Courtesy of the Agora
Artwork for the International Anime Music Festival.
Organizers of the inaugural International Anime Music Festival have just announced the details of a tour that’ll bring the virtual music superstars to 37 venues across North America in 2023. The tour will mark the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer generated voices) will appear on stage together.

The trek will feature Kizuna AI Original Singerloid “#kzn”, vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE in a DJ-led multimedia concert rave.

The tour stops at the Agora on March 8, 2023.

“I feel honored and privileged to be working with the talented IP holders and character creators of the five acts appearing on our International Anime Music Festival,” says producer Bob Ringe in a press release. “The response from the Anime community and Anime creators worldwide has exceeded my expectations. See you all at the festival!”

“I am excited to work with this extraordinary visually exciting Art Form,” adds producer Marty Tudor. “The energy that this group of Virtual Artists has is amazing and incites the best of our superb creative team. This show will be a blast!”

An artist presale beings at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets the International Anime Music Festival concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. 

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
More
