Livewire: 15 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in January

FRI 01/05
Credit: Alison Scarpulla
Cleveland’s Wish Queen plays the Beachland. See: Saturday, Jan. 6.
Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings
Gamsjager and Co. have played alongside the likes of rockabilly heroes such as Wanda Jackson, Bill Kirchen and Robert Gordon, and tonight at 8, they bring their musical expertise to the Beachland Tavern to play a special set that pays tribute to Elvis Presley. The local rockabilly act Whiskey Daredevils open the show. They'll celebrate the release of their new album, Good Times, which has just come out on vinyl pressed right here in town at Gotta Groove Records.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Each month seems to bring with it another tribute to the influential Swedish pop act ABBA. Tonight at 8, Mania swings into town to perform ABBA songs at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Motion City Soundtrack
Motion City Soundtrack, an indie rock act that formed in Minneapolis in 1997, has hit the road this new year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, I Am the Movie. Songs such as "Cambridge" and "The Future Freaks Me Out" feature dynamic guitar riffs and high-pitched vocals. They reveal a sophistication not found on many emo/punk debuts. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 01/06
Wish Queen
Signed to a small record label located in North Carolina called Schoolkids Records, Wish Queen's Grace Sullivan is a local act on the verge of becoming a national one. Her vocals shine on her debut album, Saturnalia, and recall her influences such as Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. UNBYUL and Charity Evonna open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 01/07
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
Elvis impersonators Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Ryan Pelton will appear at this annual event that celebrates the music of the late Elvis Presley. The Blackwood Quartet, the Nashville Dreams and the Fabulous Ambassadors share the bill. The concert begins at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
THU 01/11
Martin Sexton
The word prolific is often thrown around when talking about singer-songwriters, but with Martin Sexton, it’s no exaggeration. He got his start in Boston, playing open mics and busking in subways and on street corners. He’s released numerous albums, received awards for his music and reaped praise from the likes of John Mayer and Dave Matthews. Sexton’s music is difficult to categorize due to his fusion of country, soul, folk rock, gospel, jazz and other genres, but he blends them all seamlessly. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Voices of the Land: Acoustic Showcase
In case you haven't noticed, Northeast Ohio currently has cultivated some terrific singer-songwriters. Tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern, some of the best of them, including Taylor Lamborn, Ester Fitz, Lauren Lanzaretta, Andi Chakraborty, Jordan Laird and Jordan Urban, will perform.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 01/12
LILIEAE
LILIEAE's Lydia Puccini and Kayleigh Hyland took an art class together when they attended Westlake High School several years ago. At the time, they had no idea that they’d wind up a band together. A mutual acquaintance made that happen and brought them together to form LILIEAE. The group, which plays a mix of hard rock and ’90s-style alternative rock, released its first EP in 2019. Its latest EP, the hard-rocking '90s alternative rock-influenced Pretend & Dare, came out last year, establishing the group as one of the better indie rock acts on the local circuit. It performs tonight at 9 at the Happy Dog. The Paper Earth and Buffalo Ryders open.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
SAT 01/13
The Dreadnoughts
This rowdy folk-rock band formed in 2006, drinking and playing in the roughest dive bars in Vancouver. Songs such as "Polka Never Dies" are designed to rile up a hard-drinking crowd, something the group will likely attempt to accomplish when it plays tonight at 8 at the Music Box Supper Club's Concert Hall. Captain Tom & the Hooligans open.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Ventana
Closely aligned with the local-turned-national metal act Mushroomhead, this local hard rock act with a predilection for the theatrical celebrates its 20th anniversary with this show at the Agora Theatre. Psyclon Nine, Psychostick and Crossbread open. Doors are at 6:30 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Alex Williams
This alt-country singer-songwriter draws from influences such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Jerry Reed, Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt. His 2022 album, Waging Peace, features barnburners such as "No Reservations" and "Double Nickel," both of which feature gruff vocals and snarling guitars. Williams performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. The Morning Bird opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Last Gasp
The Cleveland hardcore band plays a release party tonight at No Class for its sophomore album, "Who Wants To Die Tonight?", which was recorded locally with a slightly retuned lineup than the one that taped the debut album. Bitter Truth, Direct Measure, Doubt It!, Salt and Atomic Witch open the show.
11213 Detroit Ave., noclasscle.com.
SUN 01/14
FIDLAR
The pandemic really derailed this SoCal punk rock band that toured steadily since releasing its debut in 2011. The group took the time to reset and pare down from a quartet to a trio. Last year, it finally returned to the studio with producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, Band of Horses, Fall Out Boy) and released new material. Known for its rowdy live shows, the group comes to the Roxy at Mahall's in Lakewood tonight at 7. Local rockers the Rosies open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
The honky-tonk band Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts played the Cleveland area on the regular before taking their talents to Nashville. As a result, their return home for this gig at the Beachland Tavern is cause for celebration. The music starts at 8 p.m., and Folkfaces open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
TUE 01/16
The Steel Wheels
This Virginia-based Americana band draws from bluegrass and country blues. It formed way back in 2005 and now hosts its own Red Wing Roots Music Festival in the Shenandoah Valley. Expect to hear songs from throughout its decades-long career at tonight's show, which takes place at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
