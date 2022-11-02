Livewire: Tegan and Sara, AFI and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 15

THU 11/03
Tab Benoit
Louisiana-born blues guitarist Tab Benoit started up “Voice of the Wetlands," a charity focusing on coastal preservation, back in 2003. Thing is, that moniker is also apropos for Benoit. With the grit of the delta blues in his guitar work and the thick atmosphere of his vocals, Benoit’s commitment to the South’s fine legacy of all things Cajun is quite strong. Pick up a copy of 1992’s Nice and Warm or 2011’s Medicine for perspectives on his early and late career points, respectively. The talented singer-guitarist comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 7. Tickets cost $35 to $45.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
FRI 11/04
Bendigo Fletcher
Drawing from folk, alternative, country and soul, the indie rock act Bendigo Fletcher teamed with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer for its latest EP. The indie rock group also enlisted Grizzly Bear bassist and producer Chris Taylor and Geoff Piller to mix the release. Lead single "Pterodactyl" features cooing vocals and possesses a twangy feel comparable to acts such as the Avett Brothers. The band performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Tickets cost $15.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Tegan and Sara
Sisters Tegan and Sara Quin formed Tegan and Sara nearly 25 years ago, and the band’s deeply personal lyrics and terrific vocal harmonies resonated with a fanbase that's becoming increasing devout over the years. This tour that brings it to House of Blues tonight at 8 supports the band's tenth studio album, Crybaby. Check the club's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
SAT 11/05
AFI
AFI's seventh album, 2006's Decemberunderground, debuted at No. 1 on the charts thanks to the uber-popular single, "Miss Murder," which was ubiquitous on alt-rock radio at the time. Since then, the band hasn't delivered a hit of the same caliber, but now that nostalgia for early to mid-2000s emo rock is running high, the band is again a going concern. It performs tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Chaka Khan
Nominated for induction into the Rock Hall three times as a solo artist and four times as a member of Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, singer-songwriter Chaka Khan comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Jeezy
Trap music pioneer Jeezy, who was once known as Young Jeezy, performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre. His first album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, came out all the way back in 2005, so expect to hear songs from the past 15-plus years. His latest effort, Snofall, finds him working again with DJ Drama on a collection of streetwise songs that recall the gangsta rap of the 1980s. R&B singer Lloyd opens the show. Tickets start at $52.50.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
John McCutcheon
This singer-songwriter and folk music icon returns to town to play the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. He's touring in support of his 43rd, album, Leap! The 18-song album features guests such as fiddle act Stuart Duncan, keyboardist Jon Carroll, drummer Robert “Jos” Jospé and guitarist Pete Kennedy.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Varials
The metalcore band comes to the Foundry tonight as it brings its tour in support of its latest album, Scars for You to Remember, to town. Songs like album opener “A Body Wrapped in Plastic: Prologue” feature parched vocals and chunky guitar riffs designed to inspire mosh pits and head-banging. Expect the tunes to translate well and really reverberate in the intimate club-setting.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, foundryconcertclub.com
WED 11/09
Sunglaciers
The Calgary-based psych-pop quartet Sunglaciers brings its tour in support of its latest album, Subterranea, to the Happy Dog tonight. The album’s trippier tracks such as “Negative Ways” and “Thought Maps” feature soft vocals and percolating synths as the band evokes ’80s New Wave (think the softer side of New Order). Show Pink and Language open at 9 p.m.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
SUN 11/13
Jinjer
The Ukraine isn’t exactly known as fertile ground for rock ’n’ roll, so it’s pretty remarkable that Jinjer, which formed in Donetsk in 2008, has not only managed to secure a record deal, but it's also toured the world several times over. The songs for its recent effort, Wallflowers, came together when the touring industry shut down in March of 2020. This tour, of course, stands out if only for the fact that the group has been able to leave its homeland during a time of extreme crisis. And lest you think the band has abandoned its homeland during a time of need, the tour reportedly has the blessing of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture. The show starts tonight at 6 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
MON 11/14
The Murlocs
The Murlocs, an Aussie band featuring members of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, come to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8 as they bring their tour in support of their new album, Rapscallion, to town. A collection of 12 garage-punk tunes that benefit from their undeniably infectious guitar riffs and Sex Pistols-like attitude, Rapscallion should translate well live. Singer-songwriter Paul Jacobs opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
TUE 11/15
The Garden
Formed by twin brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears in 2011, the Garden slowly has amassed a devoted fanbase on its DIY tours across the United States. The guys have reportedly slept in cars, on park benches, and on peoples’ floors across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Russia and the rest of the world. They come to House of Blues tonight at 7 as part of a tour in support of their latest effort, Horseshit on Route 66.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
