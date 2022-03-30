Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 8:28 am

click to enlarge Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video. - YOUTUBE
YouTube
Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.
The Cleveland Guardians just introduced “We Are Cleveland,” a team song written and recorded locally in Cleveland. The baseball team has released a YouTube video of the tune, and versions of the blues-rock track will also be used at the stadium and across team broadcast platforms.

Sam Getz and Jimmy Weaver, two founding members of the Cleveland-based band, Welshly Arms, produced the track, which features a slew of local musicians.

“It was an honor to work on this project with the Guardians and this talented group of musicians,” says Getz in a press release.

“We are native Clevelanders and lifelong fans of Cleveland baseball so there’s a lot of pride that went into creating this music,” adds Weaver.

Joey “Coach” Hanna, who has toured and recorded with artists such as Bootsy Collins & Gavin Degraw, plays drums alongside Getz and Weaver. Accompanying them on vocals are two other members of Welshly Arms, the talented husband-and-wife team of Jon Bryant and Bri Bryant (“Lady Bri”), alongside Stacey Richardson (“Sarah’s Girl”), who has performed with the likes of Gerald Levert and Anthony Hamilton. Recording sessions took place at Blakwall Studios on Cleveland’s West Side.

Bri Bryant and Richardson are slated for separate performances of the National Anthem at Progressive Field this season . Those dates will be announced shortly.

Getz and Weaver also collaborated with the same group of artists to complete a second musical track, which will be released by the Guardians at a later date.

“Music is such a powerful artform for storytelling and, consistent with the core values at the foundation of our new team name – loyalty, resilience and pride - we were committed to making Clevelanders and our city’s personality the central theme of the song,” says Alex King, Guardians Executive VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy. “It was extremely important for us to assemble a diverse group of musicians and voices that reflect our community, and we could not be more proud of what this family of local artists accomplished together.”

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the local music scene for nearly 15 years now.
