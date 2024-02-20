Maddie Zahm Discusses the Vulnerability at the Core of Her Confessional Songs

Gus Black Maddie Zahm.

Idaho native Maddie Zahm is just getting started. With a collection of thoughtful singles and a couple of soul-baring EPs under her belt, Zahm is making some serious noise. Last year's 2023 debut album,, finds the singer-songwriter evolving. As she so eloquently puts it on the album's final track, "Growing In," "nobody's really growing up,/we're just growing in."Ahead of that sold-out show, Zahm answered some of our burning questions via email.I think the biggest take away from Awas probably seeing other people write their own music, and at that time, I hadn't really written any music seriously, or that was worth listening to. I would see my friends, like Maddie Poppe and Catie Turner, sing their original songs and I was like wait — I think I could do that. It kickstarted me going home and really trying it for myself and enjoying it.I don't think I really ever saw myself as a performing artist. I think being raised in the church and being a worship leader was a big part of my musical journey. After, realizing that I could write my own music, and seeing what it felt like to sing the music that I had written with other people that memorized it and knew it — that was what helped me realize that I could to be a performer. But I don't really look at it as me performing and other people watching; I think of it as a group activity of us, like connecting with the music that I write.Oh my God, afterwas crazy. Being in a small town, at least Boise, felt small at the time, a lot of people were very invested in myjourney. I was so sick of talking about it that I ended up dropping out of school and I felt like a failure. It was just a really big mental health dip for me. I'm really thankful for my parents, because I had moved back to L.A. for a couple months at that time, and just was miserable. I moved back home and went back to school, and my parents saw how deeply sad I was. My mom was actually the one who told me that I needed to drop out because I could do music if I really wanted to. She just wanted me to see what it would look like if I really tried. And so, I thank her a lot. Not a lot of parents would beg their kid to drop out to pursue music, but she was right.Oh, it's so weird. I mean, I feel like a lot of this has been so new to me. When I was releasing music a couple years ago, I never really understood what it would be like to be on the road. I feel like seeing the reaction of people in small towns and not major markets has made me realize how much I wish I would have had my music when I was growing up in Idaho. And I guess it just means that the people that I was writing the music for, that it's reaching them. So, I’m really grateful for that. I also, I don't know, I can't believe that I'm here. Every time I enter a room, and it's sold out, and people are singing my songs, I feel like I could throw up.Surprisingly, “Lights On Kind of Lover.” That one really slaps live. I also think it's really sweet to see couples sing love songs that I wrote, now that I am just lethally single.Hilariously enough, I knew that was going to be the title before I had even written most of the songs. I felt like the EP was definitely me deconstructing and unraveling parts of my identity that were major in the formation of who I am. And losing that many identities in a very short amount of time, it felt like I didn't really have a chance to be honest about what that felt like. So, I kind of went into it knowing that it was gonna be like a diary of what it feels like to completely deconstruct yourself as a human being.I think it's so silly, goofy that most of the songs that I write, I feel like it's very similar to throwing up, where I just get an idea and I need to finish it right away. Songs usually only take me a few hours to finish when I know they're gonna be on a project. We actually revisited “Growing In” six or seven times, which is so strange for me to think about. And I remember Adam [Yaron], my producer and musical soul mate, was very shocked at the fact that I kept revisiting the song and adding new lines to it. It felt like the perfect conclusion because it was a song that I didn't feel this urgency to write, but it became the song that I added to as I was learning about myself, learning during the entire creation of the album.Robin Williams was one of my favorite childhood actors - Hook was one of my favorite movies. I remember learning about all of the struggles that Robin Williams was going through during the time that he was creating some of my favorite movies and bodies of work. I just can't imagine what it would be like to bring so many people joy while you are suffering that deeply. When I had released “Fat, Funny Friend” and it felt like a peak of my career moment, but I was miserable. I remember so many people telling me that my music was helping them heal and grow, and I felt like I was kind of disintegrating. I just remember thinking back to Robin Williams and all this stuff that he was going through while he was making America smile. That inspired this song about the idea of the people that make us laugh the most, the funniest people are typically the people that have some of the hardest things happening internally. I remember reading a quote that said, check on your funny friends, and it really hit me.At the time of writing it, I had just started seeing somebody, and I was still working through a lot of my body dysmorphia. There’s something to be said about being loved by somebody who makes you embrace your body - not that you need somebody to love your body in order for you to love your body, but it does help. Because if you love them and you love their taste, who are you to tell them that something that they love is not lovable. It kind of forced me into a corner to value what she valued.That song was probably the quickest song we had written. It’s interesting explaining to somebody who doesn't have church trauma what church trauma feels like. I remember explaining to him and us writing those lyrics so very quickly that I was always way too young to be that good at growing up, and I asked him if we could do an interlude that felt like chaos. I'm very grateful that he understood it based on very little context that I had given him."Eightball Girl" was actually about the first crush that I had had on a girl. She was one of my best friends, and still is one of my good friends today. I kind of ended up writing her a song because we were kissing, and I didn't know what it meant, and now I know what it meant is that we were gay. I ended up writing the song and sending it to her, and she was so lovely about it. I'm very grateful for how supportive she's been with that song release. It’s meant to feel like the first time you experience queer joy, and I wanted the production to sound like that, even though at that time I feel like I was struggling. So, a lot of the songs are more melancholy, and this song felt like a needed switch up, because it was a joyful song and it was such a joyful experience.That's a really intentional question. I did not expect for it to resonate the way that it did. At the time, I was really freaked out about posting it because I had undergone weight loss processes and was losing weight at a rapid scale. I was afraid that it wasn’t gonna be received well. I knew it was an important song when Catie [Turner] and I sat down and wrote it, but I wish that I had had it when I was 13 or 14, going through PCOS and weight gain. I also knew that it was really important to me that I posted when I wasn't at the end of my weight loss journey, because had I had, you know, been 16, when I was struggling with my weight, and then looked up and, like, heard this song, and then looked that person up and saw a skinny blonde, I would have been absolutely pissed off. I remember being like, “I don't wanna release this, and I don't wanna let it out because it's really vulnerable and scary.” But I also knew that it's now or never. I told myself that I was gonna post it once and let it be what it was gonna be. Then I remember, slowly but surely, more videos started being used. My publisher called me one day when I was at home and she was like, “Maddie, you need to go and look on Tik Tok.” There were 10,000 videos that had popped up within a couple days. I ended up posting a video about it and my Tik Tok shut down, because I think I got 13 million views overnight. I couldn't sleep. I was just scrolling and crying and reading everybody's kind words. It was an evening I’ll never forget. I felt like I was on drugs.I wrote it with one of my closest friends, Carlee [Chappell]. I came into the session, and it was after I'd kissed one of my girlfriends. I was crying, and I was like, “What does this mean? I don't know.” I wrote this chorus and then those verses were the fucking fastest thing that have ever come out of my mouth. Melodically, that song doesn't make sense, because you can tell it was just a rant. I had just gotten off a plane and was late to the session. I sat down and just wrote the first fucking line. I sent it to my publisher; she told me the chorus was insane. I was like, well, we need to find somebody else to sing it, because I'm not coming out, and I don't even know if I'm queer. She wanted to pitch it for a queer TV show. I told her I don’t know if I’m queer. I don’t know if I'm LGBTQ+. I'm so grateful that my publisher was so loving during that time, because I was gaslighting myself a lot. I even ended up accidentally sending it to my mom, which is kind of how I ended up coming out to her. It just felt like this giant secret that I was keeping, and it wasn't even my sexuality; it was the song. Like, I just had it in my back pocket. Slowly but surely, I started showing people and experimenting more with my sexuality, and then realized that I am queer. I still can't believe that I ever was brave enough to release it. But I think “Fat, Funny, Friend” really helped because it found the right audience. So, I figured this one would too. It’s weird — sometimes, I don’t think people realize that when I was releasing all of that, like, I needed a really big break after that EP, because I was so exhausted. It wasn't just a body of work. It was me coming out. It was me. It was my life. And that that song is so much more than just a song to me.Honestly, I have some pretty big goals. I want to keep going on headline tours. I want to release an album a year. I would love to be able to collaborate with some of my favorite artists. I just wanna keep connecting with people over shared experiences and writing and releasing shit that scares me. I kind of want to sell out pretty big venues, which is scary to admit. I have a hard time taking myself seriously sometimes, but I think that comes from growing up plus size. I didn’t feel like I could take myself seriously. Now, I’m learning I can say things with my chest.