Puscifer To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

The art-rock act Puscifer just released a new music video for “A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)”; the song serves as a memoriam to singer James Maynard Keenan’s beloved and well-known dog MiHo.
In addition, the group announced a new set of tour dates and will perform on May 28 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
“On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her two-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease," says Keenan in a press release. "We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed."
This spring, the band will release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired,
a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from 2020's Existential Reckoning
. Puscifer band members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the record.
The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle “Apocalyptical” (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer’s 2009 song, “Potions”), Phantogram revamp “Postulous,” Sarah Jones and Bring Me the Horizon’s Jordan Fish tackle “”Theorem,” Queens of the Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate Tony Hajjar for “Grey Area, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor and the Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland join forces for “UPGrade.”
Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer’s 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole
, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails) and BBC 1’s Daniel P. Carter.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets for the Puscifer concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
