Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Puscifer To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

Tour supports a forthcoming album of remixes

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 5:35 pm

click to enlarge Puscifer. - Travis Shinn
Travis Shinn
Puscifer.
The art-rock act Puscifer just released a new music video for “A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)”; the song serves as a memoriam to singer James Maynard Keenan’s beloved and well-known dog MiHo.

In addition, the group announced a new set of tour dates and will perform on May 28 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

“On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her two-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease," says Keenan in a press release. "We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed."

This spring, the band will release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from 2020's Existential Reckoning. Puscifer band members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the record.

The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle “Apocalyptical” (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer’s 2009 song, “Potions”), Phantogram revamp “Postulous,” Sarah Jones and Bring Me the Horizon’s Jordan Fish tackle “”Theorem,” Queens of the Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate Tony Hajjar for “Grey Area, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor and the Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland join forces for “UPGrade.”

Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer’s 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails) and BBC 1’s Daniel P. Carter.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets for the Puscifer concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Soft Shoe To Mark 13th Anniversary with Special Show at Forest City Brewery

By Jeff Niesel

New Soft Shoe To Mark 13th Anniversary with Special Show at Forest City Brewery

Welshly Arms to Headline This Year's Brite Winter

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from Brite Winter 2022.

Eric Church Headed To Blossom in June

By Jeff Niesel

Eric Church.

Cheap Trick Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April

By Jeff Niesel

Cheap Trick.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Van Arlo Teams Up With Cleveland Orchestra Cellist on New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Van Arlo's Ben Marthey.

Welshly Arms to Headline This Year's Brite Winter

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from Brite Winter 2022.

New Soft Shoe To Mark 13th Anniversary with Special Show at Forest City Brewery

By Jeff Niesel

New Soft Shoe To Mark 13th Anniversary with Special Show at Forest City Brewery

Cleveland's Hooked Like Helen Releases Cover of Tori Amos's 'Winter'

By Jeff Niesel

Hooked Like Helen.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us