Revivalists and Band of Horses Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

The Heavy Heavy will open the show

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 8:49 am

The Revivalists. - Alysse Gafkjen
Alysse Gafkjen
The Revivalists.
The Revivalists and Band of Horses have announced the dates of their summer co-headlining tour with support from the Heavy Heavy.

The Revivalists just released their new lead single “Kid” with an accompanying music video and have announced their fifth studio album, Pour It Out Into the Night, will come out on June 2 via Concord Records. Last year, Band of Horses released its sixth album, Things Are Great.

The two acts will perform on Aug. 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. today, and tickets to the Revivalists and Band of Horses concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
