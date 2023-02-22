Revivalists and Band of Horses Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Alysse Gafkjen
The Revivalists.
The Revivalists and Band of Horses have announced the dates of their summer co-headlining tour with support from the Heavy Heavy.
The Revivalists just released their new lead single “Kid” with an accompanying music video and have announced their fifth studio album, Pour It Out Into the Night
, will come out on June 2 via Concord Records. Last year, Band of Horses released its sixth album, Things Are Great.
The two acts will perform on Aug. 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. today, and tickets to the Revivalists and Band of Horses concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
