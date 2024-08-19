Twin/Tone Records Co-Founder To Speak at Rock Hall

The event will take place on September 12 and singer-guitarist Tommy Stinson will perform

By on Mon, Aug 19, 2024 at 2:54 pm

Peter Jepserson. - Courtesy of It's Alive Media
Courtesy of It's Alive Media
Peter Jepserson.
Peter Jesperson, a record store manager, music executive, DJ, manager, tour manager, label founder, and self-described “life-long music hound,” chronicles his life journey and the Minneapolis music scene in the new book Euphoric Recall.

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, he'll talk about his book at the Rock Hall. Andy Leach, the Rock Hall’s Senior Director of Museum and Archival Collections, will lead the discussion, and Replacements guitarist Tommy Stinson will perform a short set.

A passionate music lover since childhood, Jesperson found his way into the Minneapolis music world just as it was blossoming in the 1970s and '80s. While managing the influential Oar Folkjokeopus record store and DJing at the now-shuttered punk/New Wave club, Jay’s Longhorn bar, Jesperson also cofounded Twin/Tone Records, which launched groundbreaking artists as Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, Babes In Toyland, the Jayhawks, and many more.

By the early ‘80s Jesperson made the discovery that changed his life: The Replacements. As A&R man and manager, he guided the indie band, which would eventually sign a major label deal and experience a modicum of commercial success.

Jesperson would then make his way to Los Angeles for the next phase of his career. While working with New West Records alongside artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Kris Kristofferson, Vic Chesnutt, and Steve Earle, he experienced firsthand the dramatic changes in the music industry of the 1990s. He shares insights, anecdotes, and lessons from his unique vantage point in his book, which notably features a forward by music journalist and Sirius XM DJ David Fricke.

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
