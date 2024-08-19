Twin/Tone Records Co-Founder To Speak at Rock Hall

Courtesy of It's Alive Media Peter Jepserson.

Peter Jesperson, a record store manager, music executive, DJ, manager, tour manager, label founder, and self-described “life-long music hound,” chronicles his life journey and the Minneapolis music scene in the new bookAt 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, he'll talk about his book at the Rock Hall. Andy Leach, the Rock Hall’s Senior Director of Museum and Archival Collections, will lead the discussion, and Replacements guitarist Tommy Stinson will perform a short set.A passionate music lover since childhood, Jesperson found his way into the Minneapolis music world just as it was blossoming in the 1970s and '80s. While managing the influential Oar Folkjokeopus record store and DJing at the now-shuttered punk/New Wave club, Jay’s Longhorn bar, Jesperson also cofounded Twin/Tone Records, which launched groundbreaking artists as Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, Babes In Toyland, the Jayhawks, and many more.By the early ‘80s Jesperson made the discovery that changed his life: The Replacements. As A&R man and manager, he guided the indie band, which would eventually sign a major label deal and experience a modicum of commercial success.Jesperson would then make his way to Los Angeles for the next phase of his career. While working with New West Records alongside artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Kris Kristofferson, Vic Chesnutt, and Steve Earle, he experienced firsthand the dramatic changes in the music industry of the 1990s. He shares insights, anecdotes, and lessons from his unique vantage point in his book, which notably features a forward by music journalist and Sirius XM DJ David Fricke.