Yo La Tengo To Play Beachland Ballroom in March 2023

Tour supports the indie rock band's sixteenth album

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Yo La Tengo. - Cheryl Dunn
Cheryl Dunn
Yo La Tengo.
The indie rock act Yo La Tengo just announced that it'll release its new album, This Stupid World, in February of 2023.

To support the album, the veteran band's sixteenth long player, the group will hit the road.

Yo La Tengo is slated to perform at the Beachland Ballroom on March 22, 2023.

