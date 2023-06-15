12 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge
Last year's Juneteenth in Coventry Village.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865
, the day Union Major General Gordon Granger issued the order that “the people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on September 22, 1862 and took effect January 1, 1863, news traveled slowly and many slave owners in the southeast had fled to Texas to evade the Union Army. In addition to Black Americans enslaved in Texas before the Civil War, an estimated 150,000 slaves were forced to make the journey to Texas.
Sometimes called Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, it wasn’t until Juneteenth that the enslaved men, women and children of Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Although Juneteenth celebrations date back to the 1860s, it wasn’t until 2006 that Ohio recognized the holiday and 2021 that it was officially recognized as a national holiday. In 2023, Cleveland will see Juneteenth parties, concerts and more to commemorate the day that all people were finally free.
Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. — Partnering with the MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
will host a performance by the Christian Brothers and a discussion panel about gospel music’s influence on rock and roll. Free tickets can be secured online here.
Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. — Local reggae group Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band will be celebrating Juneteenth with a concert at Solon Community Park
. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Friday, June 16 at 5 pm - Sunday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m. — The Djapo Cultural Arts Institute will hold its 14th annual Juneteenth African Dance and Drum Fest
. Artists will share knowledge about the music, history and dances from Africa and the Diaspora.
Friday, June 16 from 6 - 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. — The MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Festival
will feature a block party, live music, art, games, fireworks and vendors all at Mall C downtown. Performers will include Hubbs Groove, The Unit eXperience Project, Karamu House and more.
Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Naomi Women of Distinction Luncheon will host a Juneteenth Friends and Family Celebration
at incYOU. The event will have live music and dance, historical presentations, games, face painting and more
Saturday, June 17 from 12 - 6 p.m. — Mx. Juneteenth
will have live music, vendors, drag performances and more at local venue BLK Punx Press.
Sunday, June 18 from 1 - 4 p.m. — The City of South Euclid, MyCom and the Garfield Memorial Church will host its third annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration
at the Garfield Memorial Church featuring vendors, speakers, performers, music, crafts, face painting, yoga, inflatables, food trucks and more. In honor of Fathers Day, dads will also get a special gift.
Sunday, June 18 from 1 - 8 p.m. — The fourth annual Juneteenth in Coventry Village
will feature more than 70 Black-owned business vendors, free barbeque hosted by City Church, live music, speakers, poetry, free family activities and more. As a bonus, after the celebration, there will be a free showing of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in the Park at 8:30.
Sunday, June 18 at 1:30 p.m. — Cleveland entertainment company PrO3 Ent will be presenting The Blacker The Berry Visuals and Verses
at B Side. The show will feature live art by BKA Watts and P The Nerd, poetry by Z and Ivy, and food. Tickets are free and doors will open at 1 pm.
Sunday, June 18 from 1:30 - 8:30 p.m. — University Heights will be holding its second annual Juneteenth Celebration in Walter Stinton Park
. The event will feature performances on two stages, live music, spoken word poetry, food, and more. The complete lineup can be found here.
Sunday, June 18 from 3 - 6 p.m. — The Blakk Jakk Dance collective and Life N Flux are presenting Juneteenth : A Commemoration
at Disciples Christian Church to celebrate freedom, culture and history. The commemoration will hold the world premiere of the movie “Dichotomy”, music and dance, a live performance and food. Tickets are $25.
Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. — Euclid Public Library will host its Juneteenth Celebration: Jazz in the Garden
with an outdoor concert by Forecast jazz group. Sweet Smokey Soul and Le Scoops food trucks will be there to provide soul food and ice cream. If weather permits, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and if it rains, festivities will move inside the library.
