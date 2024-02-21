Annual Pedestrian and Bicycle Crash Report Questions Effectiveness of Cleveland's Vision Zero Program

Fatal crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists haven't changed much since the initiative started in 2022. Local leaders say more needs to be done to match "national standards for street design"

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 10:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A buffered bike lane on Detroit Avenue. - Bike Cleveland
Bike Cleveland
A buffered bike lane on Detroit Avenue.
There was 75-year-old Mike hit while walking a crosswalk on West 14th St. There was 15-year-old Sariya hit near East 105th by a driver with a suspended license.

And there was the driver in a stolen Jeep trying to escape police on Lee Road, one who crashed into the front of the Keratin Barber College. Four people were injured.

"Oh, the car went through the entire front door," Tracy, a Keratin employee, said, recounting that day last March to Scene. "I watched the whole thing. The car came right down the street and right into our business."

Last year, 550 Clevelanders were hit by cars while cycling or walking around the city, Bike Cleveland found, according to a report released Tuesday. Nine of those involved in accidents died, a relative unchanged statistic since Vision Zero, Cleveland's attempt to eliminate fatal pedestrian and biking accidents by 2032, was implemented two years ago. (In 2023, there were 10 deaths.)

The report, which Bike Cleveland compiled using 911 calls and data culled from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, details a city still reaching for safe infrastructure.

The numbers are likely obvious to routine navigators of Cleveland's hardscape. Most of 2023's accidents occurred in dense areas with wide streets, where drivers have ample room to change lanes and flout speed limits. About a third of all accidents occurred downtown, or on the city's inner West or East sides. (Seventy-nine of these involved children.)

At least as far as we know.

Jenna Thomas, the data analyst at Bike Cleveland who helped produce the bulk of the report, said that many accidents with pedestrians and cyclists often go unreported, either due to hit-and-runs or police skepticism. That, and the city of Cleveland, she said, submits actual crash reports, called OH-1s, about "45 to 60 days after crashes occur."
Related
Platinum’s 156-space lot off East 14th and Prospect Ave., across from the Hanna Theater.

How Cleveland Built a City Devoted to Parking—and How It’s Trying to Undo the Damage and Win Over Skeptics: But where will I park?

Other Ohio cities like Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo, she said, send those reports "within one to five days on average."

"And Vision Zero relies on those reports," Thomas said in a phone call. "I mean, we don't really have good data. Like, in 2023, about half of all crashes, I think, don't ever get reported."

Like 40 other U.S. cities, Cleveland dove into Vision Zero, a safer-streets initiative first adopted in Sweden in 1997, as a focused way to best spend dollars on buffered bike lanes, speed bumps and other traffic calming and safety efforts.

And, save for ten speed tables, roundabouts and some walker-friendly signals, most of Vision Zero's progress since 2022 has been policy-oriented, with Cleveland's Complete & Green Streets law last summer doing most of the guiding. As did $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money put aside for street reshaping: into narrowing roads, building better walk signaling.

"All this takes time," Thomas said. "But we're certainly anxious to see more things installed."

In 2020, eight years after installing its own Vision Zero policy, Chicago’s traffic fatality rates pretty much matched those in 2012.  From 2015, when Los Angeles implemented its own, to 2018, pedestrian fatalities increased by 75 percent. The only major applause heard might be in San Francisco, where crashes “decreased significantly” in 2019 and 2020, after two years of policy changes. (Mind you, in a city where 40 percent of its commuters use public transit.)

“Claiming that no price can be placed on human life is a noble approach," Jay Derr, a transportation policy advisor at the Reason Foundation, wrote, "but one that is unrealistic in a world where policymakers have limited resources to solve problems.”

But don't tell that to Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack. The writer of the Complete & Green Streets legislation in 2022, McCormack believes that Cleveland will see a decline in such accidents soon after construction is cleared—like the $30 million Lorain Midway, or the supposed four to five buffered bike lanes, he said, that could pop up downtown this summer.

"And you don't even have to have the data," he said. "People are out of control in their cars, they're out of control. Your signs can be great. Marks on the road. But we still need real road infrasture to force drivers to pay attention."

As for that infrastucture, McCormack and Thomas turn to the suggestions from Vision Zero: to new pedestrian wait islands, to raising crosswalks and adding curb extensions to high risk blocks. Or, as the report says, matching "evolving national standards for street design."
Related
West 29th Street in an undated photo.

City of Cleveland Eyes Permanently Closing West 29th in Hingetown to Traffic. Businesses Have Concerns: "I'm annoyed by the whole thing," one business owner said


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

With Rumors of SummerSlam Coming to Cleveland, WWE Gets $1.6 Million TV Production Tax Credit From Ohio

By Vince Grzegorek

One of WWE's marquee events could land in Cleveland this year

RTA Waterfront Line's Browns Sunday Resurgence Kicks Up Questions About Next Phase

By Mark Oprea

The Waterfront Line in an undated photo

Key Takeaways From Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican Primary Debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

From left, Mike Kaylmyer moderates a U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary forum between state Sen. Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank Larose, and businessman Bernie Moreno Monday, February 19, 2024, in the TLB Auditorium at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.

ODOT is Installing New Technology on Highways to Warn Drivers of Upcoming Traffic Congestion

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at the Ohio Department of Transportation on Feb. 15. ODOT will install 13 automatic traffic queue warning systems that will use technology to detect and warn drivers of upcoming traffic congestion on highways.

Also in News & Views

Corruption Tax? Policy Expert Says That’s Basically What Ohio Utility Consumers Have Been Paying

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Mugshot of former Ohio House Speaker Larry

Key Takeaways From Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican Primary Debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

From left, Mike Kaylmyer moderates a U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary forum between state Sen. Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank Larose, and businessman Bernie Moreno Monday, February 19, 2024, in the TLB Auditorium at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.

ODOT is Installing New Technology on Highways to Warn Drivers of Upcoming Traffic Congestion

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at the Ohio Department of Transportation on Feb. 15. ODOT will install 13 automatic traffic queue warning systems that will use technology to detect and warn drivers of upcoming traffic congestion on highways.

What to Make of Ohio Candidates Invoking Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theories?

By Nick Evans and Zurie Pope, Ohio Capital Journal

Bernie Moreno
More

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us