Another Cuyahoga County Jail Inmate Died While in Custody

click to enlarge Cuyahoga County Justice Center and Jail. Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC

Cuyahoga County officials have confirmed a jail inmate died overnight.According to Sheriff Steven Hammet, "Edrick H. Brooks, Jr, 56-years-old, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:40 a.m. by a Correction Officer. Emergency medical protocol was administered, and EMS responded. Mr. Brooks was pronounced dead at 2:57 a.m. It was reported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner who responded and started their investigation; the autopsy is underway."Jail staff reported no apparent signs of trauma or foul play.Brooks had been booked into the jail less than 24 hours before he died."We have informed Mr. Brooks’s family and expressed our sympathy," a county spokesperson said in a statement. "We are investigating and will update you as information becomes available."Hammet in November announced following the deaths of two inmates that month that the jail has instituted new policies this year." We’ve increased safety for inmates and Correction Officers by adding two drug detection dogs, two body scanners, issuing suicide prevention blankets, removing bed rails from bunks, adding cameras and radios, and working with MetroHealth to assure physical and behavioral health access."