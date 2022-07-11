Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

As DCFS Scandal Unfolds, Ronayne Calls for Bonuses to Hire, Retain County Social Workers

"Everything must be on the table," Ronayne says.

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 12:59 pm

Chris Ronayne - COURTESY CHRIS RONAYNE
Courtesy Chris Ronayne
Chris Ronayne

Democratic Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne has proposed a suite of immediate solutions aimed at hiring and retaining case workers and social workers within the county's Department of Child and Family Services.

Hiring bonuses and retention bonuses are among Ronayne's ideas to strengthen a depleted department that came under the microscope last week, when two veteran workers made public comment at a county council meeting to expose a laundry list of unsafe conditions at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center, the DCFS office building where children in the county's care are housed. 

Among the allegations were that some of the children routinely depart county custody to prostitute themselves or others and commit other criminal acts. The staff is entirely under water and often threatened with physical violence. They are called to perform emergency care and leave other tasks — including manning the child abuse hotline — unattended. The workers claimed that these concerns have existed for years and have fallen on deaf ears.

In response to the grave allegations, the state of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is sending a rapid response team to evaluate the situation.

Cleveland.com reported that as of May, there were 47 vacancies for child support officers and 124 for DCFS social workers, along with 108 case workers, according to the county's count.

Ronayne's solutions are in line with previous commentary and aimed at addressing these staffing shortages. In a statement Monday, he called for a "a streamlined hiring process" that "doesn’t cut corners but does expedite the hiring of new, highly trained staff."

He proposed immediate contract renegotiations with juvenile placement agencies to increase wage maximums in an effort to prevent other nonprofit organizations from hiring away county workers. And he suggested both retention bonuses for frontline DCFS workers and hiring bonuses to increase applicants for open positions.

Additionally, Ronayne called for an "onsite law enforcement presence" at Jane Edna Hunter and the creation of a crisis committee on the topic of child placement with local and national experts to plan long term solutions.

“We have a broken system right now, a situation that is completely unacceptable," Ronayne said in a press release. "There is nothing more important than protecting children in the county’s care and supporting county workers... We need solutions and everything must be on the table to add and retain staff at DCFS, protect children and workers, and solve this crisis."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village
Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village
Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village
Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Trending

Letters Full of Human Poop Will Be Least of Ohio Republican Lawmakers' Worries

By Sam Allard

Letters Full of Human Poop Will Be Least of Ohio Republican Lawmakers' Worries

Tim Ryan Reports Absolutely Massive Fundraising Haul

By Sam Allard

Tim Ryan Reports Absolutely Massive Fundraising Haul

An Indoor Park is Bedrock's Latest Desperate Attempt at Activating Barren Tower City Center

By Vince Grzegorek

Rendering by Groundswell Design Group

Here’s What We Know Right Now About Getting COVID-19 Again

By Meghan Rosen, Science News

Here’s What We Know Right Now About Getting COVID-19 Again

Also in News & Views

DeWine: No Comment on 'Heartbeat Bill' That Forced a 10-Year-Old Rape Victim to Travel to Indiana for Abortion

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State address, March 23, 2022, in the House Chamber at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Lawmakers Introduce CROWN Act to End Discriminatory Policing of Hairstyles

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The U.S. House passed the CROWN Act in March to prohibit the denial of employment or educational opportunities because of a person's hair texture or protective hairstyle.

Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Releases Open Letter of Dissent Decrying Roe Reversal, Ohio's Heartbeat Bill Abortion Ban

By Vince Grzegorek

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Tuesday Is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's August 2022 Special Election

By Allison Babka

Tuesday Is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's August 2022 Special Election
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us