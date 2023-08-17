Become a Real Barbie Girl at the Dreamhouse Living Tour Stop in Cleveland

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the world’s favorite doll moving into her Dreamhouse, the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour is making its way across the United States with exclusive merch in all shades of pink. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will cruise to the Westlake shopping center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This merchandise, which was inspired by a day in the life in Barbie’s Dreamhouse, can only be bought at the event. It includes:
- Graphic t-shirts
- Hoodies
- Denim jackets
- Baseball caps
- Throw blankets
- Corduroy totes
- Embroidered patch sets
- Necklaces
- Keychains
- Pouch sets
- Coasters
- Glass tumblers
- Glass mugs
- Accessories cups
- Thermal bottles
More info on the tour: facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour.
