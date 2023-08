Become a Real Barbie Girl at the Dreamhouse Living Tour Stop in Cleveland

Photo: facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour Barbie Dreamhouse Truck

Graphic t-shirts



Hoodies



Denim jackets



Baseball caps



Throw blankets



Corduroy totes



Embroidered patch sets



Necklaces



Keychains



Pouch sets



Coasters



Glass tumblers



Glass mugs



Accessories cups



Thermal bottles



You can shop and accessorize just like Barbie as her truck tour makes a stop at Crocker Park next month.In honor of the 60th anniversary of the world’s favorite doll moving into her Dreamhouse, the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour is making its way across the United States with exclusive merch in all shades of pink. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will cruise to the Westlake shopping center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.This merchandise, which was inspired by a day in the life in Barbie’s Dreamhouse, can only be bought at the event. It includes:The truck tour also comes on the (slightly elevated) heels of the summer blockbuster movie Barbie, inspired by the Mattel doll. As of this week, Barbie has grossed over $1.18 billion worldwide.More info on the tour: facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour.