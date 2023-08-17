Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Become a Real Barbie Girl at the Dreamhouse Living Tour Stop in Cleveland

The Barbie Truck Tour is bringing merch in all shades of pink to Crocker Park in September

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 9:57 am

Barbie Dreamhouse Truck - Photo: facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour
Photo: facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour
Barbie Dreamhouse Truck
You can shop and accessorize just like Barbie as her truck tour makes a stop at Crocker Park next month.

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the world’s favorite doll moving into her Dreamhouse, the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour is making its way across the United States with exclusive merch in all shades of pink. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will cruise to the Westlake shopping center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This merchandise, which was inspired by a day in the life in Barbie’s Dreamhouse, can only be bought at the event. It includes:

  • Graphic t-shirts
  • Hoodies
  • Denim jackets
  • Baseball caps
  • Throw blankets
  • Corduroy totes
  • Embroidered patch sets
  • Necklaces
  • Keychains
  • Pouch sets
  • Coasters
  • Glass tumblers
  • Glass mugs
  • Accessories cups
  • Thermal bottles
The truck tour also comes on the (slightly elevated) heels of the summer blockbuster movie Barbie, inspired by the Mattel doll. As of this week, Barbie has grossed over $1.18 billion worldwide.

More info on the tour: facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour.



About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.




