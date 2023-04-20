Bibb Leans Into Public Safety, Jobs and Housing in Second State of the City Address

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Mayor Bibb at his second State of the City speech, at East Tech High School in the city's Central neighborhood, April 19, 2023.

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Officers of Fire Engine 22, the engine that late firefighter Johnny Petrick was a part of before his death in November.

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Ryan Rasul, 10, survived three brain cancer surgeries while in the fifth grade, and went on to found a youth basketball training program with his dad.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, in his second state of the speech address, delivered last night at East Tech, spent more than a third of his time talking about public safety and improvements he sees happening.The speech — planned at 30 minutes but clocking in at over 50 — was packed with data points on that topic and others, including big policy ideas he's championed in recent months, from ARPA dollars to job creation to new housing enforcement and a more responsive 311 service.Yet, those first twenty minutes were devoted to Bibb's law-and-order side, one that boasted about the "largest pay increase ever" for Cleveland police (11 percent)."I believe we must be a city where people feel safe and secure in the neighborhoods," Bibb said. "I believe we can be a city where all residents have opportunities for good paying jobs and quality housing. And I believe we can be a city where environmental, racial and economic justice can still be realized. My number one, number one priority is keeping Clevelanders safe."Bibb touted the community policing program, praised "data-driven" policing approaches, and noted there were zero uses of deadly force by Cleveland police in 2022."This," Bibb said regardless, "is how we transform public safety for the 21st century."Extending his push to bring Cleveland into the current century, Bibb highlighted a series of public-private partnerships that would boost the city's economy.That includes, but is not limited to, the soon-to-be-approved $50 million Site Readiness Fund, which could turn brownfields into greenfields; a $50 million investment in eastside commercial corridors and 200 home repairs; and City Hall's $20 million buy-in for the waterfront's future. Plans to finally re-connect downtown Cleveland to the lakefront — as well as the future of Cleveland Browns Stadium — remain a focal point of the administration."All of us, the city, the county, the business community and key stakeholders are working together to seize this moment," he said.As for the city's current residents — who are continuing to leave — and those the city hopes to attract, Bibb said the key rests in good housing.Nearly two years after Bibb spoke about cracking down on shoddy, LLC-owned homes in disrepair, there will soon be major overhauls in the city's housing code. Such new laws, which will go to Council by the start of May, are intended to single out properties "for rehabilitation, lead abatement, code violations and other special needs.""Tenants in our city should not have to label leaking pipes, dangerous mold, constant water damage, elevators that don't work and the worst of all, no heat for months on end," Bibb said to much applause. "These slumlords should be ashamed of themselves! Robbing our residents of the dignity and the decency of a safe place to call home."Bibb got personal: "Now, make no mistake about it. We will hold you accountable, and we will find you. We willyou."The mayor ended the speech focusing on Cleveland's youth.Boasting about his Cleveland Reads partnership with the Cleveland Public Library, and the 134,000 books clocked thus far, Bibb segued into his proactive stance on the city's youngest residents. How to keep them away from gun obsession. How to solve their COVID-era mental health crises. How to grow their pursuits.At that, he introduced 10-year-old Ryan Rasul, a part-founder (with his dad) of the Little Hands Inner City Basketball program, and a three-time survivor of brain cancer."We are not witnesses, but active participants," Bibb told the crowd near the end of his speech. "I have seen what we can achieve when we commit to a shared vision, roll up our sleeves and get to work. We are ready for real change, and together we can do hard things."