Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Bradford Pear Trees, aka Semen Trees, Now Blooming, Will Be Banned in Ohio Next Year

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 10:21 am

Semen tree season is upon us - PULAW/FLICKRCC
pulaw/FlickrCC
Semen tree season is upon us

It's about that time of year when the city smells like everyone just got laid.

Bradford pear trees are to blame, pushing out a pungent scent as they bloom each spring around the region. What your nose derives from the trees is like a carousel of terribleness. For some, they smell like rotting fish. For others, they're like vomit. And for the unfortunate majority of us, these things reek of semen.

While the Bradford pear's delicate white flowers are beautiful, they also harbor compounds that are derivatives of ammonia, which produces the familiar, post-coital scent. They actually do produce pears (don't eat them!) that birds love and spread throughout the area, encouraging more of these awful trees to grow.

The non-native tree (also known as the Callery pear tree) has been terrorizing us for more than 70 years, after someone had the bone-headed idea to bring one back to the United States from China. Americans loved them in the '50s when they were new here, as they grew in just about any type of soil and were attractive. But the damn trees began spreading wildly, crowding out native trees and plants and generally mucking up regional ecosystems because they're highly invasive.

The odiferous things soon will be banned in Ohio, though. Legislators have outlawed buying, selling or planting additional Callery pear trees beginning in January 2023. They'll be on the Buckeye State's list of invasive plants, but property owners are under no obligation to remove existing ones if every spring they like feeling like they're on a Brazzers' set.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

News & Views Slideshows

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

News & Views Slideshows

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Trending

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

By Sam Allard

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

Cleveland Clinic Takes Leap in "Fair Share Deficit" Rankings, From Worst to Fourth Worst Hospital in Nation

By Sam Allard

The Cleveland Clinic

Ohio Bill Would Make Shared Parenting the Default for Child-Custody Cases

By Halena Sepulveda, Ohio News Connection

The National Parents Organization contends it is in the best interest of the child to spend as much time as possible with two fit parents in cases of divorce.

Federal Court Says It'll Order Implementation of Rejected Ohio Map in May Without Legislative Redistricting Plan by Then

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

House Speaker and Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair Bob Cupp, center seated, speaks with House Minority Leader Allison Russo, right seated, as fellow co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes looks on. The ORC agreed to hire two outside mapmakers to assist in the process of legislative redistrict after a third set of maps was struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Clinic Takes Leap in "Fair Share Deficit" Rankings, From Worst to Fourth Worst Hospital in Nation

By Sam Allard

The Cleveland Clinic

Lakewood Seeking Applicants for City Council Seat Vacated by Outgoing President Dan O'Malley

By Sam Allard

Lakewood City Council, from L to R: Jason Shachner, John Litten, Sarah Kepple, Dan O’Malley, Tess Neff, Tristan Rader, Tom Bullock

Marshall Project Taps Jim Crutchfield as Editor of New Cleveland Newsroom

By Vince Grzegorek

Marshall Project Taps Jim Crutchfield as Editor of New Cleveland Newsroom

Cleveland RTA Suspends Mask Mandate on Buses and Trains

By Sam Allard

Cleveland RTA Suspends Mask Mandate on Buses and Trains
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us