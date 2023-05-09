The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Census Data Shows Diverging Population Trends in Cleveland Neighborhoods, With Some Adding Housing Units But Losing Residents

More single-family homes, fewer multi-unit buildings at the heart of the issue

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 9:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Data map showing the four Cleveland neighborhoods (in purple) with diverging Census trends: where people were lost, while housing was added. - Cleveland Planning Commission
Cleveland Planning Commission
Data map showing the four Cleveland neighborhoods (in purple) with diverging Census trends: where people were lost, while housing was added.

A recent Cleveland Planning Commission analysis of 2020 Census data showed that, while some neighborhoods in Cleveland gained hundreds of housing units in the past decade, several of them still lost hundreds of people.

The diverging trend was evident in Tremont, Detroit-Shoreway, Goodrich-Kirtland Park and Central, all neighborhoods which lost, on average, 2 to 3 percent of their population from 2010 to 2020.

Conversely, the four neighborhoods saw a slight uptick in housing units.

Detroit-Shoreway, the highest diverging neighborhood, added 497 units while losing 251 people; Goodrich-Kirtland added 112 while losing 283 people; and Central, one of the most stagnant neighborhoods housing-wise, lost 351 people while gaining a meager 30 units in 10 years, the decennial Census showed.

In Tremont, where contemporary townhomes and $1 million flat-roofs began to rise before the Great Recession, the notion of the popular neighborhood losing 177 people—while adding 227 homes—might not make sense at first.

In the CPC's analysis, such seemingly contradictory trends are understood at a kind of micro level.

"In some neighborhoods, there was significant disinvestment and depopulation occurring in one part of the neighborhood," it reads, "while new housing and residents came to another part." That, and Cleveland's "continued decrease in household sizes."

Cory Riodan, the executive director of Tremont West Development Corporation, said that such tract-level changes in how homes were built, and who they were serving, is key to understanding the data.

He pointed quickly to the fact that from the mid-1960s to the early 2010s, Tremont built zero new units at all. (The Manhattan Tower on West 14th, Riodan said, was the last complex constructed in Tremont in the 20th century.)

"It's less people per unit than what's happening demographically," Riodan told Scene on Monday. He believes that the shifting from duplexes to (pricey) single-family homes, like those on Thurman Ave. and West 7th, have a lot to do with what Census numbers demonstrate. "You can be gaining units and doing really well in neighborhood attraction and still be losing people because the family size is changing and all of that."

New apartment projects should begin to change that, however. Driftwood, 100 units of luxury apartments in progress off Fairfield Ave. and West 11th St., and the Lincoln Park Flats, a five-story low-rise near Kenilworth and West 14th St., are two prime examples of what Riodan told Scene will redirect the divergence.

"We're turning that corner," he said.

The same could be happening in other divergent neighborhoods.

According to a 244-page housing study published in early May by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the ongoing construction of new housing, especially those in Downtown itself, will nurture the already blossoming neighborhoods. Especially those in what the report dubs Greater Downtown, the small donut around the city center—where all the diverging neighborhoods are located.

As far as the fastest growing since 2010, Downtown took the cake with its massive 41 percent increase in population, and an 80 percent jump in housing added. In contrast, Glenville was the hardest hit, losing 6,097 people and 3,546 housing units.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

By Scene Staff

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

Flats East Bank Sets Sight on Becoming Cleveland's Second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

By Mark Oprea

The Flats East Bank in early May. It's possible that the majority of the area could become a drink-friendly pedestrian zone by the end of 2023.

Nick Gilbert, Son of Dan Gilbert, Dies at the Age of 26

By Vince Grzegorek

The bowtie emblem that appeared on Cavs warmups and throughout the arena last year

Cleveland VA Hospital Seeing Results From Experimental Immunotherapy Treatment for Cancer

By Dr. Corey Meador

Dr. CJ Nock

Also in News & Views

Ohio Takes Part in National Day Without Childcare, Advocates Call for More Funding

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The CEO Project, a statewide grassroots organization, called for more childcare funding on National Day Without Child Care.

Ohio Abortion Foes are Banking on a Low-Turnout August Election. In Kansas, That Didn’t Go So Well

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Abortion Foes are Banking on a Low-Turnout August Election. In Kansas, That Didn’t Go So Well

East Palestine Residents Want FEMA to Address Long-Term Needs

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Ohio Army National Guard and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers assist with traffic control after the train derailment in East Palestine.

"It's Atrocious.’ Students and Professors Rally Against Massive Ohio Higher Education Bill

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

About 20 people protested against Senate Bill 83 outside of the Statehouse on May 3, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us