Chardon Police Identify Golfer Accused of Hitting Dog With Club

Chardon police have identified and spoken with the suspect in an alleged attack on a dog near Chardon Lakes Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 4.
A resident that day reported that a golfer wandered onto her property, ostensibly to look for a wayward shot, and hit her dog Milo in the face with a golf club.
According to police, the team at the golf course was cooperative in the investigation and the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing the case to determine what charges will be filed. In the meantime, the suspect is not being identified.
Jennifer Evans took to Facebook last weekend in an effort to rally the public's attention to help identify the alleged perpetrator.
"Around 12:00, a golfer... trespassed into our yard, beyond the course boundary and across the invisible fence, to retreive a ball," she wrote in a post. "When our dog Milo, who is friendly, approached him, he whacked Milo on the left side of his head with a golf club. I heard the horrible shriek and didn't see it, but my neighbor did."
Evans reported that her dog was bleeding from the face and unable to open his eyes. A trip to the vet revealed minor injuries.
Meanwhile, "apparently the foursome just continued to play on."
The post hit a viral nerve, first on the Cleveland Subreddit, then the golf Subreddit, and quickly into the larger, national golf social media sphere.
No word yet on whether the public campaign played a role in helping to identify the suspect, but the world is relieved to hear that Milo is on the road to recovery.
