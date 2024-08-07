Chardon Police Identify Golfer Accused of Hitting Dog With Club

The incident happened at Chardon Lakes Golf Course last weekend

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 9:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Milo - Courtesy Jessica Evans
Courtesy Jessica Evans
Milo

Chardon police have identified and spoken with the suspect in an alleged attack on a dog near Chardon Lakes Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 4.

A resident that day reported that a golfer wandered onto her property, ostensibly to look for a wayward shot, and hit her dog Milo in the face with a golf club.

According to police, the team at the golf course was cooperative in the investigation and the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing the case to determine what charges will be filed. In the meantime, the suspect is not being identified.

Jennifer Evans took to Facebook last weekend in an effort to rally the public's attention to help identify the alleged perpetrator.

"Around 12:00, a golfer... trespassed into our yard, beyond the course boundary and across the invisible fence, to retreive a ball," she wrote in a post. "When our dog Milo, who is friendly, approached him, he whacked Milo on the left side of his head with a golf club. I heard the horrible shriek and didn't see it, but my neighbor did."

Evans reported that her dog was bleeding from the face and unable to open his eyes. A trip to the vet revealed minor injuries.

Meanwhile, "apparently the foursome just continued to play on."

The post hit a viral nerve, first on the Cleveland Subreddit, then the golf Subreddit, and quickly into the larger, national golf social media sphere.

No word yet on whether the public campaign played a role in helping to identify the suspect, but the world is relieved to hear that Milo is on the road to recovery.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cleveland Unveils Latest Lakefront Master Plan, Calls for Major Shoreway Overhaul With or Without Browns

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Unveils Latest Lakefront Master Plan, Calls for Major Shoreway Overhaul With or Without Browns

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Purged Nearly 160,000 People From the State’s Voter Rolls

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

22 Cleveland, Northeast Ohio Dispensaries Approved to Start Selling Recreational Marijuana This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Recreational marijuana sales begin this week in Ohio

Ohio Sec. of State LaRose’s Noncitizen Voter Registration Audit Sweeps in Naturalized Citizens

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Nicholas Ross at the piano.

Cleveland Unveils Latest Lakefront Master Plan, Calls for Major Shoreway Overhaul With or Without Browns

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Unveils Latest Lakefront Master Plan, Calls for Major Shoreway Overhaul With or Without Browns

22 Cleveland, Northeast Ohio Dispensaries Approved to Start Selling Recreational Marijuana This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Recreational marijuana sales begin this week in Ohio

As Cleveland Makes Stadium Pitch, Optimism in Brook Park After Meetings With Haslam Reps for New Dome

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Browns Stadium might be vacant come 2029, an attendee of a meeting between Brook Park and the Browns on Wednesday told Scene.

'It's Just Sad': Drug Store Closures Could Make Some Cleveland Neighborhoods Pharmacy Deserts

By Mark Oprea

Rite Aid's closure on West 65th, like other pharmacies throughout Cleveland, have rippling effects on nearby residents.
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us