Chris Ronayne's First State of the County Speech Centers on Reform and Opportunity

click to enlarge Maria Elena Scott The address was held on the river at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Arriving to Jacbos Pavilion Friday on a river-cleaning vessel manned by students from Davis Aviation and Maritime High School, Chris Ronayne used his first state of the county speech to announce new environmental programs, address social service issues, and talk business.“There's a reason I chose this location and a reason I chose this week for my first State of the County," he said. "It's Cleveland History Week and we're coming off the River Rally in Cleveland, 54 years after the last fire on the Cuyahoga River. And today we look over a river that's returning. It's a metaphor for this region.”Talk of climate change was especially prescient at the event, as the State of the County Address was originally scheduled for Wednesday but had to be postponed because of hazardous air quality due to smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires.Acknowledging the Cuyahoga River’s history of pollution, Ronayne touted the County’s progress in cleaning its waterways and announced the launch of the Fresh Water Institute, which will focus on education, advocacy, research and economic development.“We have an obligation locally to preserve, protect and advance the fresh water in front of us.” Ronayne said. “We must educate our children about the value of the freshwater source in front of them and their stewardship obligation to protect it. We must Advocate to keep point source pollutants out of our lakes and tributaries.”Ronayne also announced the introduction of Cuyahoga Green Energy, a public energy utility option aimed to boost the county’s renewable energy portfolio.The address also centered on ongoing social problems, like homelessness, food insecurity, incarceration, an aging population and those relying on the county’s social safety net–including children.“Whether it’s persons unhoused on our streets or persons in our custody in the County Jail, we work for you,” said Ronayne. “We are all one community, and we can do better for those who need us.”Last week, Ronayne introduced legislation to purchase land in Garfield Heights to build a new jail, citing Columbus correctional facilities as an inspiration.“The new Franklin County facility, compared to ours, is night and day…Let me be clear, our foremost goal should be swift, just and expeditious movement of persons out of that jail, but while they're in custody, treatment shall be humane and restorative.”On the topic of criminal justice, Ronayne spoke on the importance of bail reform and pre-trial services and assistance. He also praised the co-response intervention programs being used in places like Shaker Heights which have been deployed to de-escalate situations.Ronayne also touted a number of the county’s accomplishments. In the past year, the GCRTA announced $130 million in commuter railcar upgrades, the county launched a strategic planning request for proposal to refine the direction of government and, for the first time ever, Cuyahoga County has a cabinet-level director of housing and transportation advisor.Additionally, ground was broken in Solon for Solon Community Housing for adults with developmental disabilities to live independently and the T-Suites residential housing for teens opened at The Centers.Housing for youth in foster care has been a problem for the county, with allegations of dangerous conditions and behavior in the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. To address the harmful inadequacies, Ronayne said he will launch a request for proposal to create a children’s campus.“All options are on the table, including external providers and locations, county-owned locations with an external operator, and perhaps even a county-owned and operated facility. We must protect the children in our care and the workers we rely on most," he said.Moving forward, Ronayne also says he intends to add 50 new benefits assistance worker job positions, place Cuyahoga Jobs and Family Services workers outside of county offices and announce three pilot locations for county services in communities.“With some of the world's best eds, meds and art institutions, we can be the healthiest community in the country. It’s fully within our reach because of the foundation we stand on,” said Ronayne.After the State of the County Address, Ronayne issued his first Key to the County to Bob Madison, an architect, purple heart veteran and World War II Buffalo Soldier. Nearly 100 years old, Madison opened the county's first Black-owned architecture firm in the face of racism and adversity.