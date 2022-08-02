Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Cleveland Department of Public Utilities Fleet is Going Electric (a Little Bit), Charging Stations on Deck

Council greenlights $1.4 million for 31 stations at nine DPU locations.

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Public Utilities Director (and former councilman) Marty Keane, reviewing some numbers - Cleveland City Council YouTube
Cleveland City Council YouTube
Public Utilities Director (and former councilman) Marty Keane, reviewing some numbers

Cleveland City Council's Public Utilities Committee approved Tuesday morning legislation that will pay for the installation of 31 electric vehicle charging stations at nine locations across Northeast Ohio.

The charging stations will not be for public use, but for vehicles within the Department of Public Utility's forthcoming fleet. DPU Director Martin Keane told council Tuesday that the city currently had 24 electric vehicles on order, (mostly SUVs and a couple of pickup trucks, it sounded like), and that the charging infrastructure will ensure that these vehicles can be charged on a regular schedule once they arrive.

The estimated $1.4 million price tag anticipates an average installation cost of roughly $45,000 per station. Some council members balked at the expense, including Mike Polensek, who doubted the savings of environmentally friendly vehicles more broadly.

"I just shake my head at this constantly," he remarked. "Everybody wants to go green, but I want to go lean."

Keane advised that Cleveland's aging infrastructure generally meant that preliminary engineering costs were high. At many of the facilities (listed in full below), new power lines will have to be installed. But he also said that relative to the annual cost of gasoline, the EV charging stations would pay dividends before long and that the infrastructure would allow for more charging stations in the future.

"The return on investment is there," he said.

For now, the EV fleet is nonexistent. Keane said there are seven "hybrid" vehicles in the fleet, and that the 24 EVs on order will make up only a small percentage of DPU's total fleet, which numbers well into the hundreds. DPU ordered the vehicles last fall and still don't have a "true delivery date," Keane said.  But he said that "from the mayor down," the directive for his office has been to transition the fleet toward EVs and to find other ways to reduce the city's carbon footprint. 

Per the legislation, the construction could take as long as two years to complete, but the preliminary design work has already been completed.

Here are the Cleveland Water Department and Cleveland Public Power facilities where the charging stations will be installed:
  • DPU 1201 Lakeside
  • CWD Nottingham
  • CWD Parma
  • CWD Harvard Yards
  • CWD Garrett Morgan
  • CWD Crown
  • CPP North Marginal
  • CPP St. Clair
  • CPP 1300 Lakeside
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time

Trending

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday

Despite Promises, One Ohio Tax Break is Costing $1 Billion a Year and Creating Few Jobs, Study Says

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber speaks with media. As Senate President, he helped pass the “pass-through” loophole.

DeShaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Sam Allard

DeShaun Watson Suspended Six Games

Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program

Also in News & Views

Despite Promises, One Ohio Tax Break is Costing $1 Billion a Year and Creating Few Jobs, Study Says

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber speaks with media. As Senate President, he helped pass the “pass-through” loophole.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday

Mental Health Worker Shortage Grows in Ohio

By Tiffany Alexander

Kelitha Bivens-Hammond knows first-hand what it feels like to need help with substance abuse. She started using alcohol at age 9. After 27 attempts at sobriety over 20 years, she finally found help at Thrive. Now, she works for the nonprofit as a supervisor and counselor at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland.

Black Ohio State Lawmakers Take Aim at Vance Over Comments Likening Abortion to Slavery

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us